‘Cré na Cille’ radio drama to be broadcast on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta

A special version will be broadcast Cré na Cille, the great work of Máirtín Uí Chadhain, on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta from now until the end of the year.

A radio version, recorded in 1973, is to be broadcast as part of ‘Cadhnach’s Year 2020’, the fiftieth anniversary of Cadhnach’s death.

The radio version was arranged by poet and writer Johnny Cóil Mhaidhc Ó Coisdealbha and produced by Maidhc P. Ó Conaola.

Raidió na Gaeltachta was not even a year old when the challenge was made to make a radio play out of the famous novel.

“Radio had only a fairly basic broadcast and recording equipment at the time, and studio facilities were scarce, yet they managed to bring together the cast of a dozen big actors every weekend for half a year without fail, an achievement quite a bit, to record the play, ”said Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Twenty-five people took part in the play – Winnie Mhaitias Uí Dhuilearga, Bríd Ní Choisdealbha, Tom Sailí Ó Flaithearta, Máire Pheter Uí Dhroighneáin, Tomás Ó Conaire, Mícheál Mac Con Iomaire, Tomás Ó Mainnín, Diarmuid Mac an Adhastair, Joe Steve Ó Neachtain and the poet Máirtín Ó Díreáin, who played Stoc na Cille for the second half of the series, among them

The play will be heard every Monday and Tuesday on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta from 2.05 pm – 3 pm until the end of the year, starting on 16 November.

The novel was published Cré na Cille in paragraphs on Scéala Éireann in 1949 but did not come into existence in book form until 10 March 1950.

Russian, Tamil, Dutch, Czech, German and English versions of the work have been published in recent years.

Cló Iar-Chonnacht intends to have Cré na Cille available in over a score of languages ​​by 2025. The next version will be published in Greek and it is hoped that this version will be ready by next autumn.