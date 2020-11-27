Create a face similar to yours with Artificial Intelligence? This website achieves it

Surely more than once it has happened to you that by registering on a social network or internet page, you have the doubt of publishing a photo of your real face when required. There are countless times that we have seen identity theft on the internet.

Now, web page, call AI Anonymizer, allows users to create fictitious replicas of his face retaining a certain resemblance, but without actually being that person. This is done thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and has been created with the aim of protecting your identity on the Internet.

Hide your identity with artificial intelligence

For them, AI Anonymizer has created a web page in which the users can upload their photos (or those of other people) to obtain similar (but not the same) portraits through a generator developed with AI mechanisms.

The resulting photographs are close-up and flat-background portraits of fictitious people with the same sex as the user and who bear a certain resemblance, similar in age and physical appearance. It can be used for free and it also has paid subscriptions to improve the resolution of the photos.

For its operation it uses several machine learning processes that allow the system to generate realistic but false images, practically impossible to differentiate with the naked eye, and “without limitations of use”, according to its creators on the web.

Privacy is the key to this tool

The creators of this great and ingenious tool have claimed that this allows “give people an idea of ​​what our appearance is like, but avoiding the risk“to really reveal who the real person behind that photo is.

The creators have been generous with this tool by letting users use it totally freeexcept in two situations: to create an “arsenal of images or to use the generated image for commercial purposes”.

But, what is really behind this idea is the development of databases for machine learning for academic research, and also for the character development for video games.

They recommend that, for best resultsWe must avoid uploading photos in which several faces appear, and uploading portraits in which we are seen clearly and looking straight ahead.

Using a photo of Pedro Sánchez

At SmartLife we ​​have tested the tool using a portrait of the president of the government, Pedro Sanchez (using royalty-free stock images) and the truth is that the results have been quite curious:

Faces similar to Pedro Sánchez with AI SmartLife

Likewise, the creators of the tool have highlighted that it can be used to protect people’s identity, such as journalists in risk countries or simply people concerned about the use of their images on the Internet, who want maintain anonymity in the avatars of your digital service accounts and social networks.