Create a list of the gifts you want to receive with Wishfinity

By Brian Adam
Although the holidays are still a little over a month away, it is the perfect time to start organizing gifts. This time is characterized by many things, but one of the most enjoyed has to do with giving gifts. However, it is a classic that we receive things we do not want and even that we ourselves give inappropriate gifts. For this reason, we want to present you a very interesting service that will help us avoid this, to give perfect gifts.

This is Wishfinity, a service that works online and also from iOS and Android where you can create gift lists and share them with your friends.

Create your gift list and receive what you want

Wishfinity main dashboard

Wishfinity main dashboard

During these dates the raffles between family, friends and co-workers of the popular Secret Santa, Secret Friend or invisible also begin. A perfect occasion to receive gifts that we do not like, but that we can solve with a service like Wishfinity. The idea of ​​this application is that we can store everything that we see on the internet and we would like to receive. Later, the generated list can be shared through the messaging apps and social networks so that your friends will know what you want.

To start using Wishfinity, you will first need to sign up with your Google account or email. You will then need to complete the registration by entering a name for your Wishfinity link and your date of birth.

Wishfinity interface

Once inside, you will see the main screen with suggestions for dozens of products. To add something that you saw on Amazon or some other page you will only have to copy the link, go to “Add Wish” and paste it in the field that appears below the categories. Likewise, you can load the products manually just by taking a photo of them and entering their information on the page.

Then, you just have to copy your link and send it to whoever you want so that they know the gifts you would like to receive for Christmas or on your birthday. It is a very effective way to collect what we want and make it known to those around us.

To prove it, follow this link.

