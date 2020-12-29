Create attractive covers for your Spotify playlists with SpotiPlus

- Advertisement -

Music streaming services gave playlists a lot more prominence. Although it is an option that we have been handling from the old desktop players, services such as Spotify and the like have made them transcend. So, when entering our accounts we can find dozens of them, identified with very attractive covers. That’s what we’ll focus on here, because we’ll introduce you to a tool to create great covers for your playlists.

Its name is SpotiPlus and its function is to provide a simple way to easily create covers from your smartphone.

Create the best covers for your playlists

Playlists right now represent much more than just a series of songs that we like. Their publication on services like Spotify make them spread and become very popular because they adapt to the taste of many people. So if you are creating playlists for Spotify, they should have quality covers. This makes SpotiPlus a reality, thanks to a friendly interface and a very simple process that anyone can carry out.

It should also be noted that we are talking about a completely free application that is compatible with iOS and Android.

The process of creating covers for your playlists from SpotiPlus begins with selecting one of the available templates. You can then start customizing it by adding your own images and text and positioning them however you want. Here you can play with colors, fonts and some effects for the images you upload. At the end you will only have to save your creation and then go to Spotify.

Once on the platform, you will only have to search for your playlist and load it with the cover you just created. The best thing is that it is a process that we can carry out directly on our smartphone and that will not take more than 5 minutes.

If you want to create beautiful covers for your playlists, feel free to try it.

To get it on Android, follow this link.

To get it on iOS, follow this link.

