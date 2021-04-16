Create explanatory videos for any brand or project with Videofork

- Advertisement -

Audiovisual material is widely used on the web because it represents perhaps the most attractive way to display information. While the images and texts can be helpful, the videos speak for themselves and can be understood more easily. In that sense, we want to talk about an online service that will allow you to create explanatory videos in the simplest possible way.

Its name is Videofork and it is an online editor where you will have to upload the elements you want to show to create your explanatory videos easily.

Create explanatory videos easy and free

When we think of creating a video to explain any process, obstacles and obstacles begin to appear. Generally these have to do with the technical aspect, what program to use or what type of computer I need. However, skills and knowledge will also prove problematic if we don’t have any. It is here when the different mechanisms available on the web to create this type of material come into play and today we will focus on Videofork.

This online service offers the possibility of creating explanatory videos in different formats in a very simple way. The editor has all the controls arranged in a fairly intuitive way to start creating your video without having too much knowledge. In addition, it is a free editor, although to start, you will have to log in.

The interface is made up of the canvas in the central part of the screen where you will see what you are creating. On the left side, you will have a panel available with the options to animate, playback speed and background color. For its part, the right panel will allow you to add elements such as images and music. Additionally, in the upper part of the canvas you will have the controls to define the aspect ratio of your video.

The whole process to create explanatory videos is based on positioning the elements where we want and applying the available animations. At the end, you can download the video and publish it wherever you want.

To prove it, follow this link.

