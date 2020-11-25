Tech News

Create layouts from templates on iOS with Poster Maker

By Brian Adam
0
0
2020 11 25 11 04 44.jpg
2020 11 25 11 04 44.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

Create layouts from templates on iOS with Poster Maker

Brian Adam - 0
Template-based layout solutions have become a very useful tool for many users. Considering that not all of us have knowledge in...
Read more
Apple

128GB MacBook Air M1 available for $ 799

Brian Adam - 0
Apple has quietly listed a 128GB MacBook Air M1 in the Apple Store for Education, priced at $ 799. This is $ 100...
Read more
Tech News

WhatsApp Plus V9.00 is updated: see all the news that the APK brings

Brian Adam - 0
Are you to use WhatsApp for all? You have to read this. The app allows several users to communicate with whoever...
Read more
Apps

Hangouts replace your group video calls with Google Meet

Brian Adam - 0
Google continues with the dismantling of Hangouts, your messaging service that next year 2021 will say goodbye forever to be totally replaced...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Template-based layout solutions have become a very useful tool for many users. Considering that not all of us have knowledge in design or budget to start paying for it, these types of alternatives take a load off us. For this reason, we want to present you a new option that will allow you to create designs based on templates from your iOS device.

Its name is Poster Maker and from its interface you can easily create post for social networks, posters and invitation cards.

Create the best designs with templates from iOS

Poster Maker screenshots

Template-based designs can have the disadvantage of not providing totally original results, however this will depend a lot on what we do. That is, it is possible to edit any template to the maximum until obtaining a unique result. So, this element becomes a framework or guide to achieve the images we want. So, we can take advantage of the templates that Poster Maker offers, considering that it has more than 1000 at no cost.

The application offers a very friendly interface and a way of using it that will completely facilitate the creation of designs, with many elements to add.

In that sense, in the application you will find the possibility of creating material such as posters, invitation cards, banners and logos. In addition to the free templates, you will also have more than 500 free fonts available and a lot of stickers and graphics that you can take advantage of to spice up your designs.

In this way, if you do not have much knowledge in the process of creating an image, it will only be enough to occupy one of the available templates. These will serve as a guide and you will only have to apply all the changes that are necessary to obtain your perfect design in a fairly short time.

To try Poster Maker, follow this link.

.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apple

128GB MacBook Air M1 available for $ 799

Brian Adam - 0
Apple has quietly listed a 128GB MacBook Air M1 in the Apple Store for Education, priced at $ 799. This is $ 100...
Read more
Tech News

WhatsApp Plus V9.00 is updated: see all the news that the APK brings

Brian Adam - 0
Are you to use WhatsApp for all? You have to read this. The app allows several users to communicate with whoever...
Read more
Apps

Hangouts replace your group video calls with Google Meet

Brian Adam - 0
Google continues with the dismantling of Hangouts, your messaging service that next year 2021 will say goodbye forever to be totally replaced...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©