Create mockups and improve the appearance of your screenshots with InstaMock

Screenshots are an extremely busy item in many areas, such as design or development. If, for example, we create an application, we will always have to take screenshots to show progress and also to publish it. If it’s a mobile app, you may have noticed that app stores always have mockups or sample screenshots that look great.

You can also generate images like these, even from your smartphone and for this we want to introduce you to InstaMock. It is an app for Android that will allow you to create mockups and style your screenshots easily.

Create mockups and improve your screenshots from Android

These images are extremely important because they represent the first eye contact users have with the application. Before downloading them, we always look at the store how they look and from there we start to get an idea of ​​how they work. So if our images are not attractive, we are reducing the possibility of downloading the app.

In that sense, if you don’t have much knowledge in the area to create images of this type, InstaMock is a great help. This application is completely free and has a very simple process to create the perfect mockups and screenshots.

The key to everything is found in the 40 predefined settings that it incorporates, allowing you to configure the image according to its destination. In this way, if you will publish the capture on Google Play or AppStore you can select the corresponding template. This provides the ability to always have the correct dimensions so that the image fits perfectly in the store.

The process of use is as simple as selecting the destination of the image, uploading your screenshots and applying the adjustments and modifications you want to create your mockups. InstaMock is a really simple application and very solvent in the function it fulfills, so, if you need to create mockups, do not hesitate to try it.

For get It, follow this link.

