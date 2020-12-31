Create QR codes on your iPhone without installing third-party applications

- Advertisement -

The usefulness of QR codes has been more commented, especially in these moments where physical distancing is presented as a norm. The creation of these images is done through mobile applications and online services that are mostly free. However, we want to present you an alternative that will allow you to create QR codes on iOS, without the need to install third-party applications.

To achieve this, we will take advantage of the enormous functionality provided by the shortcuts or shortcuts of the operating system. In this way, we can obtain our QR codes from iOS and save ourselves the work of installing apps.

QR codes on iOS without extra apps

Without a doubt, shortcuts are a great alternative to carry out all kinds of tasks from iOS, without depending on other applications. The possibilities are very wide, with tasks ranging from configuring the sending of a message, to downloading material from YouTube. In that sense, it is not surprising that we can also create QR codes through shortcuts. –

In this opportunity, we will use one called QR Code Maker, which will allow the creation of these codes in an extremely simple and fast way. However, since it is not available in the system shortcut library, we will have to enable the installation of rogue shortcuts.

To do this, you will only have to enter “Shortcuts” and once inside, enable the option “Unreliable shortcuts”. With this, we prepare the device to accept the addition of additional shortcuts to those in the gallery. Once this step is completed, everything will be a matter of follow this link and add the shortcut to your team.

Then, look for the shortcut and enter it to start creating your QR codes from iOS. The process is as simple as choosing the type of QR code to create, depending on the content that we will add. You can generate images to share links, send messages, emails, contacts and even WiFi networks.

If you are a frequent user of QR codes, do not hesitate to follow the steps we discussed before to do so, without depending on applications.

