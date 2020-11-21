Create surveys and send them through WhatsApp or Telegram with Yo! Polls

Creating surveys is a task that currently has different ways of being handled through the internet. There are dozens of options to create formats and different types of surveys, however, the main limitation that we have in the scope is how to distribute it. The best thing for this is to share the survey through social networks and messaging applications and for this we will present you a very useful tool.

Its name is Yo! Polls and it will allow you to create surveys that you can distribute directly to your messaging apps just by copying and pasting.

So you can facilitate the process of creating surveys

As we mentioned earlier, there are different mechanisms to create surveys through the internet. Everything will always depend on your needs, but if what you need is nothing too formal, then Yo! Polls can help you. This platform has an extremely simple mechanism to create surveys and distribute them quickly through WhatsApp or Telegram. The general process only involves two steps which are: create the survey questions and distribute it.

It should also be noted that we are talking about a completely free service and that it does not even merit registration processes. This shows that it is a very fast access and results tool.

To get started, go to the Yo! Polls website and you will receive the form for you to enter your survey questions. You can add as many questions as you want and at the end you just have to click on “Create”.

This will take you to a new screen with a text field next to a “Copy” button. Click and then paste on the messaging application of your choice to distribute the survey.

To see the results, you will only have to follow the same link that you shared and there you will be able to see how your survey is going. Yo! Polls is a very useful tool, easy to use, accessible and also free, so if you need to create a survey, don’t hesitate to try it.

To visit the site, follow this link.

.