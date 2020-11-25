Create user interfaces with your stylus from UiSketcher

User interfaces are of vital importance in the creation of an app, as it is the area with which users will establish contact. This largely defines factors such as the ease of use of the application and that the learning curve is reduced. For this reason, the process of creating user interfaces is a complete discipline that deserves a lot of attention for the success of any system.

In that sense, we want to present you an excellent application for Windows that will allow you to create user interfaces by drawing them with your stylus. Its name is UiSketcher.

The way to create freehand user interfaces

Many professionals in the field of user interfaces are true artists of design and drawing. This allows them to create sketches of the graphical interface they prepare, before digitizing and building them for the application. However, the possibility of making these sketches in digital format would be much more beneficial, speeding up the task.

This is precisely what UiSketcher offers, a much faster way to create user interfaces using Windows and a stylus. The support for this hardware is great, because you can draw everything you can think of on the screen, mark sections and add notes.

UiSketcher is a drawing tool aimed at creating graphical interfaces. In that sense, its characteristics go through offering various types of strokes, pencils, brushes, colors and shapes. Likewise, it has predefined canvases for various device models and you can work with several at the same time in the same session.

Likewise, you can create elements and save them to use them at any time by inserting them into your current drawing. UiSketcher is a really interesting and extremely useful application for creating beautiful and useful user interfaces for those who use them.

