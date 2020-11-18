Create video clips as if you were editing a text document with Piktostory

Technological advances always seek to simplify or make the execution of a task easier. This is something that we can clearly see in the way the multimedia creation and editing processes have evolved. In our days, we have alternatives that a single click allow us to apply filters, cut a video or extract the voices of a song. For this reason, we want to talk about a free service aimed at creating video clips, but interacting with text.

Its name is Piktostory and it will allow you to take any video you have and generate multiple clips just by selecting the related text fragments.

Generate video clips from text

We have the conventional mechanism for working on audiovisual material in all applications aimed at video editing. In that sense, we are talking about the classic timeline where we place the elements that will be part of the material. Also, to trim a video and generate a clip we have to identify the exact moment and select the frames involved.

However, things have changed and at this time the new way of editing video, from text, has begun to take hold. In this mode, the tools are capable of translating everything you say in the video into text to generate the clippings we want by just editing the document and this is precisely what Piktostory offers.

It should be noted that we are talking about a completely free tool that you can even use, without registration processes. In addition, its use is very simple, so, once you are inside the page, you will only have to load your video. You can do it from Google Drive, from the computer and it also has support for Zoom recordings.

Then you will go to the work area that is divided into two vertical sections, with the text on the right side and the video on the left side. Now all you have to do is select the text fragment you want to display the “Remove” and “Export” options. The first will allow you to delete that section of the video while with the second you will get a video clip.

In this way, you can create video clips by simply selecting text, a process that will significantly reduce the time you spend on this task. If you want to familiarize yourself with this new form of audiovisual editing, do not hesitate to take a look at Piktostory.

To prove it, follow this link.

