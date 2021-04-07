Creative SXFI AIR Gamer, the most complete experience for games, music and communication

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Presented earlier this week, we can already find in available the new Creative SXFI AIR Gamer, the company’s latest wireless gaming headsets, bringing together the best of SXFI AIR and SXFI GAMER to establish themselves as the most versatile Super X-Fi enabled headsets to date.

Starting with its design, we will find a metal headband structure covered by hardened plastic materials, offering good resistance without increasing its weight too much. And it is that the Creative SXFI AIR Gamer have a great focus on comfort.

Equipped with memory foam ear cushions covered with a perforated artificial leather material that, in addition to a soft and padded touch, will allow better perspiration. In addition, by using large and thick ear pads, we will have more space for the ears, achieving greater comfort and sound deadening. These qualities, together, will notably reduce the fatigue associated with longer sessions of use.

Creative SXFI AIR Gamer Specifications

Controller 50mm with neodymium magnets Speaker Closed circumaural Frequency response 20 to 20,000Hz Impedance 32 Ω Connectivity USB-C, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Bluetooth 5.0 Drums Autonomy up to 11 hours of use Weight 338 grams

Microphone

Element Electret condenser Polar pattern Unidirectional Frequency response 100 to 16,000Hz Sensitivity (CommanderMic) -42 ± 3 dB (at 1kHz) Sensitivity (NanoBoom Mic) -38 ± 3 dB (at 1kHz)





As we can see, undoubtedly the most interesting aspect of these headphones is undoubtedly its technical section, with the inclusion of numerous audio, communication and connectivity improvement technologies.

On the one hand, players will be able to activate the SXFI BATTLE Mode to hear the movements and location of your opponents with impeccable precision and gain that decisive advantage; while the new technology Gamerchat, debuts to allow users to experience holographic audio also when they are connected via Bluetooth 5.0 to your mobile devices.

With this feature, users will not have to remove their headphones to answer incoming calls, and as soon as they are over, they will hear their game audio again without interruption. Also note that it is a feature that will also work on consoles such as the Nintendo Switch, which normally do not usually have communications integrated into their games.

And it is that in addition to this wireless connectivity, the Creative SXFI AIR Gamer will also stand out for its remarkable connectivity section, which will allow us to connect the headphones through a USB-C cable designed with a custom Kevlar reinforcement, meticulously manufactured for durability and strength; as well as one 3.5 mm jack line input that will enable us the sound improvements of the Super X-Fi technology. Additionally, we will also have a USB-C to USB-A adapter to connect it to devices with older USB ports.

On the other hand, the SXFI AIR Gamer incorporate a powerful dual microphone consisting of the NanoBoom and the CommanderMic, with a unique acoustic design that also integrates a pop filter and SXFI inPerson microphone technology that will allow us to communicate more clearly thanks to its noise suppression and improved voice reception.

Some qualities that make them ideal not only for playing games, but for other additional uses such as the already recurring work calls or virtual classes.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the Creative SXFI AIR Gamer available through the official website of the brand, as well as in other distributors such as Amazon, with a recommended launch price of 139.99 euros.