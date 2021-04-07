Creative SXFI Air Gamer, the perfect headphones for watching series, movies and more

- Advertisement -

Creative is one of the most recognized audio brands in the field of computers and, proof of this, is that it has been working to improve it practically since the end of the 80s, thanks to a name that will sound like the most veteran: SoundBlaster. Now, with PCs having a specific chip for audio more than solvent and capable of reproducing any sound, Asians have focused on components and accessories that help improve the experience even more.

Drivers of the new Creative SXFI Air Gamer. Creative Labs.

And proof of this is the large number of headphone-related products that Creative has on the market that are now once again welcoming a prominent member. Is about SXFI Air Gamer, wireless (or wired) and headband, including immersive audio capabilities to enjoy the best multimedia content … and video games, as well as some very comfortable touch controls to handle the reproduction of what we see or hear.

Quality, resistance and a very good price

These Creative SXFI Air Gamer seem exclusively aimed at kids who enjoy eSports and competitions or online games, but It also focuses on sound quality when playing series, movies and any other multimedia content. Designed with two huge artificial leather ear cushions and soft touch, they allow prolonged use without suffering fatigue or pain, among other things, thanks to the fact that they are perforated and improve the perspiration of the ear.

New Creative SXFI Air Gamer. Creative Labs.

These headphones have a system of neodymium magnets that provide detailed, clear, powerful audio through their drivers that takes advantage of the so-called Super X-Fi holographic technology (from Creative), to provide surround sound that floods us from all directions. Which causes that watching a simple movie is quite similar to the feeling of being in a huge movie theater. Precisely, in the gamer field, this 3D audio makes it easier for the player to know where the enemies are coming from, where they are shooting from or the location of that lurking footstep noise.

New Creative SXFI Air Gamer. Creative Labs.

These Creative XIFI Air Gamer also include a built-in microphone, which can be attached and removed, and has its own function. (XIFI Battle Mode) capable of transmitting everything we say with the best volume and highest clarity imaginable, causing team conversations, or sudden phone calls, to take place with little effort. If you are interested in them, You can buy them through the Creative page at a price of 139.99 euros.

