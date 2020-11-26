Credit Agricole will pay a modest price for its plan B in Italy

Napoleon’s Italian campaign established him as one of the most brilliant military strategists in Europe. Credit Agricole CEO Philippe Brassac has lowered his ambitions there. An offer by Credit Valtellinese (Creval) for 737 million in cash is a mere skirmish compared to the frontal assault proposed to Banco BPM.

Strategically the agreement is a clear victory for Crédit Agricole. The union will create an entity with 100,000 million in assets, making it the seventh in Italy. It is very affordable as well. Brassac believes that the transaction would only subtract 20 basis points from its capital, which is 12.6%.

The cash offer of € 10.50 per share appears generous, more than 50% above the volume-weighted average price of Creval shares over the past six months. Even so, you value it at a mere 43% of its estimated tangible book value. Credit Agricole should also have little trouble achieving a 10% return on your investment in three years. That implies that Creval will produce profits of at least 74 million, compared to 58 million expected by 2020.

Brassac could achieve this by reducing operating costs by 22 million, after deducting taxes at Creval’s 29% rate. That equates to just over 1% of combined expenses in Italy. Intesa Sanpaolo seeks synergies of about five times that proportion after its recent purchase of UBI Banca. The hint that it is a bargain for Credit Agricole helps explain why Creval’s shares are trading slightly above the offer price.

By settling for Creval, the French bank misses out on a more ambitious deal with larger BPM. Brassac started talks at the beginning of the year, but they fell through due to governance issues, according to a source close to.

If Banco BPM ends up merging with Italian rival BPER, as both suggested this weekend, Brassac will be left out of the transformative Italian goals. He has settled for an easier Italian campaign. At least you will pay a modest price for your Plan B.

>