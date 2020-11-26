Latest news

Credit Agricole will pay a modest price for its plan B in Italy

By Brian Adam
0
2
Credit Agricole will pay a modest price for its plan B in Italy
Credit Agricole Will Pay A Modest Price For Its Plan

Must Read

Tech News

A popular map application with more than 6 million downloads filters data from its users

Brian Adam - 0
Despite the arrival of new technologies, one of the things that is worth keeping safe are maps that allow us to locate everything that...
Read more
Tech News

iPhone 12 does not include a charger, how much does this accessory cost you separately?

Brian Adam - 0
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are the two high-end phones from Apple, while the cheap ones are the iPhone 12 and...
Read more
Latest news

Tesla exceeds 500,000 million dollars on the stock market

Brian Adam - 0
Tesla's market capitalization exceeds $ 500 billion for the first time (420,963 million euros), well above industry giants such as Toyota and the Volkswagen...
Read more
Latest news

Your devices are not on your home network? So you can fix it

Brian Adam - 0
Over the years our home network has become a true catalog of devices that need an internet connection to function: mobiles, tablets, computers, video...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Napoleon’s Italian campaign established him as one of the most brilliant military strategists in Europe. Credit Agricole CEO Philippe Brassac has lowered his ambitions there. An offer by Credit Valtellinese (Creval) for 737 million in cash is a mere skirmish compared to the frontal assault proposed to Banco BPM.

Strategically the agreement is a clear victory for Crédit Agricole. The union will create an entity with 100,000 million in assets, making it the seventh in Italy. It is very affordable as well. Brassac believes that the transaction would only subtract 20 basis points from its capital, which is 12.6%.

The cash offer of € 10.50 per share appears generous, more than 50% above the volume-weighted average price of Creval shares over the past six months. Even so, you value it at a mere 43% of its estimated tangible book value. Credit Agricole should also have little trouble achieving a 10% return on your investment in three years. That implies that Creval will produce profits of at least 74 million, compared to 58 million expected by 2020.

Brassac could achieve this by reducing operating costs by 22 million, after deducting taxes at Creval’s 29% rate. That equates to just over 1% of combined expenses in Italy. Intesa Sanpaolo seeks synergies of about five times that proportion after its recent purchase of UBI Banca. The hint that it is a bargain for Credit Agricole helps explain why Creval’s shares are trading slightly above the offer price.

By settling for Creval, the French bank misses out on a more ambitious deal with larger BPM. Brassac started talks at the beginning of the year, but they fell through due to governance issues, according to a source close to.

If Banco BPM ends up merging with Italian rival BPER, as both suggested this weekend, Brassac will be left out of the transformative Italian goals. He has settled for an easier Italian campaign. At least you will pay a modest price for your Plan B.

>

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

A sociolinguist worries that an ‘ambitious’ plan for the recruitment of Irish speakers will fail

Brian Adam - 0
Dr John Walsh says there is a danger that the plan will fail 20% of new public service recruits to be Irish speakers by...
Read more
Latest news

Chinese corporate ‘defaults’ air regional dirty laundry

Brian Adam - 0
The default of payments by Chinese state-owned companies is putting provinces like Henan under renewed pressure. The local government has trouble issuing...
Read more
Latest news

Tesla exceeds 500,000 million dollars on the stock market

Brian Adam - 0
Tesla's market capitalization exceeds $ 500 billion for the first time (420,963 million euros), well above industry giants such as Toyota and the Volkswagen...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©