Credit Suisse gives new head of UBS opportunities to shine

UBS ‘new CEO Ralph Hamers has the opportunity to put it way ahead of Credit Suisse. The Dutchman, who took office at the end of the year, starts from a good position. UBS trades at a slight premium over future tangible book value, compared to its rival’s 40% discount. It is true that he runs the risk of a Dutch investigation into his management at ING (prosecutors accuse him of not detecting money laundering). But that pales in the face of the problems your neighbor faces.

Hunting for disgruntled customers is an easy task, especially for investors, wealthy families, and companies that may lose money from frozen asset management funds tied to Greensill. Some of the merger negotiators, traders and Credit Suisse wealth managers may also be willing to walk away. Any share-based compensation owed to them may have dropped in value by a quarter since late February.

More important is how to position UBS strategically relative to Credit Suisse and other similar entities. Hamers could bet on everything Credit Suisse is not. While the latter’s investment bank has just burned a hole in the group’s capital ratio, UBS could redouble risk management and allocate more capital outside of trading activities.

With Gottstein devoting energy to overcoming scandals, dating back to the spying episode of his predecessor, Tidjane Thiam, Hamers could position UBS as a best-practice bank, for example by investing in cutting-edge technology to improve its compliance with business regulations. knowledge of the client and anti-money laundering.

In short, UBS could be the bank that minimizes risks, including those related to ESG issues, something not normally associated with Swiss banking. In addition, Hamers could set clear goals for exiting fossil fuel businesses, and even incorporate them into his salary. As unlikely as it may sound, UBS can become the Swiss bank with a purpose.