Credit Suisse’s future prudence raises questions about its profitability

Thomas Gottstein is prioritizing safety at Credit Suisse. However, the need to avoid costly new catastrophes at the bank undermines the CEO’s previous strategy of driving growth and profitability. A major rethink with the incoming president, António Horta-Osório, is even more urgent than before.

The twin bankruptcies of clients Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital have exposed the bank’s risk management of 21 billion Swiss francs (19 billion euros) in recent months. Presenting yesterday a pre-tax loss of 757 million Swiss francs (687 million euros) in the first quarter, Gottstein started the reorganization operation.

To start with, you are going to increase capital by issuing bonds that turn into stocks after six months. With this, it is expected to obtain about 1.7 billion Swiss francs (1.5 billion euros), which will help raise the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio to 13%, from 12.2% at the end of March. Second, Gottstein is going to downsize the unit that provides services to hedge funds, which lost 4,400 million Swiss francs (4,000 million euros) in Archegos, and to launch a “review of the risk positions of the entire group.”

Both measures are necessary to restore investor confidence after stocks fell by a third in less than two months. The problem is that reducing risk taking is not in line with Gottstein’s strategy of increasing profitability. That plan, which he outlined in December, included increasing pre-tax profits in the lender’s Asian wealth management unit and going double-or-nothing with investment banking strengths like structured credit. Now it’s hard to see that tradersCredit Suisse, bankers and wealth advisers get the go-ahead to vigorously pursue the business.

This exacerbates an existing dilemma. Credit Suisse has a relatively high level of capital in proportion to its total assets, in part because the Basel international standards consider its exposures to be comparatively risky. Risk-weighted assets represented 36% of total assets as of March 31, compared to 26% of rival UBS at the end of 2020. To achieve the same return on regulatory capital, Credit Suisse must therefore obtain a higher overall return on your total asset base. This usually involves higher stakes.

But Gottstein may end up carrying more capital than before, while taking less risk at the same time. Solving this dilemma seems complicated. Divesting investment banking assets would increase profitability over time, but could be costly in the short term. Selling the asset management business makes strategic sense, but it would reduce the overall return on the bank’s equity. Credit Suisse’s more prudent future may come at the expense of its shareholders.