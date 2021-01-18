Criteria that Twitter will follow to verify new accounts

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

For more than two years the account verification process on Twitter has been closed, however, the company announced at the end of last year that “at the beginning of 2021” a system will be implemented again whereby users can request that their account is verified.

Twitter has detailed the criteria to be considered a potential verified account

It is not yet operational, but Twitter has released the rules by which it will be governed when accepting or not the verification of users. For the first time in its history, the company has offered clear and public criteria – after gathering the opinion of tweeters – so that everyone knows why their account would be among those that could be verified and why not.

First of all, Twitter points out that to receive the blue badge that accredits an account as verified it must respond to three basic principles: be authentic, remarkable and be active.

What is a remarkable account for Twitter?

They must represent a recognized person or brand. The criteria will vary depending on the types of accounts, although in all cases they will be directly verified by Twitter. The following criteria are established:

–Governments: The accounts of presidents and main members of official governments, heads of state, ministers, ambassadors, spokesmen will be verified … Presidential candidates may also be verified in certain countries. In all cases, they will have to refer to a government account, a party … or receive numerous references in the media.

–Business: Brands, companies, non-governmental organizations … as well as their leaders and executives, may be verified if they meet two of the following requirements: they are present in public indices, including Google Trends, stock markets, stock market, Wikipedia articles that mention them , databases such as GlobalGiving … appear three or more times in the last six months in the media that meet the established criteria, or have followers among the 1% of the most active accounts in their geographic region.

–Journalists: Official accounts of news organizations and the media, as well as journalists who work for them, as long as their account is public and makes express reference to that media outlet and the URL is specified. Newspapers, magazines, cable channels, radio and television stations, digital publications, podcasts…. that meet globally recognized standards of journalism and that they respect or adhere to recognized international associations such as the Society of Professional Journalists, the Independent Press Standards Organization, or the International Federation of Journalists. Independent journalists or freelancers will be verified if they credit at least three publications in the media during the six months prior to application.

–Entertainment: The accounts of entertainment companies (television networks, film producers, music labels …) will be verified, as well as those of the official accounts of their films, television programs, and so on. The actors, directors, etc … of these publications may also be verified if there is a web page that includes a link to their profiles, or they have more than 5 accredited productions in their IMDB profile, or at least three references in the media. in the six months prior to the request.

–sports: Accounts of sports professionals, teams, coaches … who on the official website of the team have a link to their Twitter account, as well as those athletes participating in the Olympics and Paralympics. Amateur athletes or athletes who compete in minor leagues will not be verified. As for eSports, those teams and players that have more than three references in the last six months on news portals such as Kotaku or IGN could be verified, as well as the official accounts of games and competitions.

–Activists and other influencers: Beyond the aforementioned, users who use Twitter and have an established personal brand, who share information and have a significant community of followers around their cause, can be verified.

Those who meet the specific criteria and who demonstrate intensive use of Twitter in the six months prior to the request, who meet the conditions of use of Twitter, whose content is not conflicting, can also be verified.

Twitter has also indicated that the accounts must have a profile name, profile image, have been used at least once in the last six months, have an email or telephone account to verify the identity of the owner and have not been blocked or for 7 days or 12 hours for having violated the rules of use of Twitter in the last six months.

There are also a number of accounts that cannot be verified. According to Twitter, this will happen with accounts that are a parody, fan accounts, those of animals or fictional characters … and all those that do not comply with the rules of use of Twitter.

.