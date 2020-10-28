Criticism of a comparison between claimants of Irish language signs and dogs urinating

A DUP councilor has been told that he should ‘live in the 21st century like the rest of us’ after making an abusive speech about Irish language signs

Paul McClean from the DUP gave an insulting speech about Irish language signs that drew criticism from Sinn Féin Councilor Niamh Doris.

Paul McClean, DUP Group Leader for Central Ulster District Council, said that urinating a dog to mark his own area was about asking for public signs that spoke Irish.

“It’s like what a dog does when urinating – marking its area,” said Paul McClean.

Councilor Dorris said McLean should withdraw his speech and apologize to the Irish language community.

“Ensuring that the rights of Irish speakers are protected is not a futile attempt to mark purposes, it is a duty if we are to promote a society in which equality, inclusion and respect prevail.

“Councilor McLean needs to end this campaign, put the bad days behind him and live in the 21st century with the rest of society.” she said.

Your proposal to review the Council ‘s policy on Irish language signs was rejected, 24 votes to 13.

With that controversy in Central Ulster, Belfast City Council is to vote on a Sinn Féin-proposed resolution that all street names in that city be bilingual, unless the people of that street choose otherwise.

A committee of Belfast City Council decided last week that such a policy would make it easier for people who want the name of the street in which they live to have Irish.

If the City Council accepts the proposal, 15% of the people on the street must be satisfied before the process can begin.

Bilingual signs would not be hung where 33% of residents expressed their views and more than half of those against.

The Council’s Resources and Strategic Policy Committee accepted the proposal by 14 votes to 6. The SDLP and the Alliance Party also voted in favor of the resolution.

A report was submitted to that committee on the estimated cost of a bilingual street sign and consultancy, £ 1,089.

Conradh na Gaeilge welcomed the proposal.