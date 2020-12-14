- Advertisement -

Limerick have excelled from the start of the All-Ireland final today and their relentless display of a year in which they won all ten of their matches was fitting.

Limerick have won the All-Ireland hurling championship for the second time in three years and have beaten Waterford. Limerick ended up with an 11 point surplus and there was no trace of festival spirit in their approach. After many years of oppression, Limerick are now trampling on other teams.

Waterford have failed to reveal the slightest ease today, but that is not the case for one team.

With Declan Hannon lifting the William McCarthy Cup for the second time, they have performed a feat that no team from the county has done since the time of Mick Mackey.

When there are adventures at some point in the future about this era, rest assured that it will not be mentioned in the name of one person. Above all, Limerick are a great team. Gearóid Hegarty, who scored seven points, was the hero of the game today but the truth of the matter is that they had heroes all over the field.

However, Limerick fans must have been scratching their heads as they watched the scoreboard at half time. Despite John Kiely ‘s team leaving Waterford by about three points from play in the first half, the gap between the teams at half time was only three points. Not that Limerick wasted so many chances either, but conceded too many free-kicks and left Waterford still in the race despite the odds.

Nonetheless, Liam Cahill and his management team had many concerns at the break. In the second minute itself, Limerick showed that Waterford would be behind if they relied on Limerick being taken softly on the sticks. After over thirty seconds of ripping and stalling Limerick took the ball out of the clutter forty meters off the Waterford boat and Tom Morrissey scored the first goal. Immediately afterwards, Jack Fagan took about half a chance at the back when it was perhaps prudent to put the ball over the crossbar.

It was not the last time a Decies player would take to the boat when any sort of score was needed at all.

Seamus Flanagan scored the next goal, a beautiful point from a sharp angle after a long, crooked pass – the sort of score that underpins Limerick ‘s approach. Thanks to two free-kicks from Stephen Bennett, the teams were level after six minutes. It was for the last time. Tom Morrissey scored his second point to put Limerick ahead.

Although Tadhg de Búrca has been doing well so far in front of Waterford ‘s full back line, Limerick’ s hunters were now shrugging their shoulders and Aaron Gillane scored a great point after nine minutes.

Another bad sign for Waterford was the amount of space they were giving to Cian Lynch, a man who only needs an inch to engage in his magic. When Gillane was fouled after 11 minutes he got the puck himself free to put a three point gap between the teams.

Moments later Lynch was central in a superb playing patch from Limerick. After artistically swapping passes with Graham Mulcahy he sent the ball to Kyle Hayes. Stephen O’Keeffe made a brilliant save to stop Hayes’ attempt and made another miraculous save when the ball bounced back to Lynch who hit him without a catch.

And what was said about Limerick and their lack of goals was that they found one of the best we’ve ever seen at Croke Park.

It took Waterford almost a quarter of an hour to get their first score from the play, a very long point from Austin Gleeson, who did his best all day to keep Waterford on a water bar. Another free kick from Bennett for Waterford and points from Will O’Donoghue and Declan Hannon for Limerick left the Munster champions ahead, 0-8 to 0-4, as we pulled on the first break. However, it was a testament to Limerick ‘s strength that the score was not an accurate reflection of their mastery.

After the break, Waterford were hit hard when Tadhg De Búrcaan had to leave the pitch with an injury. If anything, however, the Decies were inspired by the untimely departure of their leader as from then until half-time they had the best period of play. Kyle Hayes, who was noted again in his new place, created his first score for Hegarty and then the left halfback found a point that left a six point gap between the teams for the first time and 25 minutes had elapsed.

But from then until half-time Waterford scored seven points compared to four for Limerick.

The gap between the teams from then to destination would be the smallest. At the start of the second half, Limerick beat Waterford from four in a row, two from Flanagan, a free kick from Gillane and one from Hegarty. Tom Morrissey created that score for Hegarty in the 37th minute and within another five minutes Morrissey had created two more for him.

Waterford still relied on the cheap sacks although their young sniper, Dessie Hutchinson, and her ex – founder Kevin Moran managed to get them a human point from the play. Limerick were nine points ahead after 50 minutes and if Hegarty, Morrissey and their comrades were slapping in the starters, the bolt went even tighter on the west door in the second half. Sean Finn, Dan Morrissey and Barry Nash excelled in the fullback line and so did Nicky Quaid who was over his beat in the boat.

Waterford got a total of eight points from the play, another clear insight into the dominance of the Limerick defenders.

Limerick got the first score after the second break – Gillane ‘s free kick when substitute Peter Casey was fouled – and they were now playing with the mustard and pomp symbolized by the teams’ flour.

By the time Gearóid Hegarty scored his seventh point after 64 minutes the only question to be answered was what the gap would be between the teams. Tom Morrissey scored his fifth point in extra time, a point that left 11 points between the teams when the final whistle was blown.

Waterford has made great strides in the strange year of 2020, but after a hurling bout in which Limerick was unbeaten, it seems that the edge has not yet been sharpened.