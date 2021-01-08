Crowdfunding project could bring Linux to Mac with Apple Silicon

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Developer Hector Martin promotes a crowdfunding plan to bring Linux to Mac with Apple Silicon. The program is known as a project Asahi Linux and originates after the launch of the first M1 devices.

Asahi Linux aims to get Linux running on the new Mac Mini, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. In addition, it wants to polish this free software operating system to the point that it can be used daily, without any inconvenience.

Bringing Linux to Mac with M1 is quite complicated

This project “requires an enormous amount of work, since Apple Silicon is a completely undocumented platform.” The M1 chips are based on a closed source architecture, so how they were manufactured is unknown. In this case, Martin proposes to “reverse engineer Apple’s GPU architecture” and develop “an open source driver for it.”

Despite the fact that “reverse engineering for interoperability is protected by law in many countries.” Martin notes that “as long as no macOS code is taken to build Linux support, the end result is completely legal.”

Asahi Linux reaches capital required to operate

The Asahi Linux community works openly. Therefore, other people can also contribute ideas to complement their development. These trailers are posted “regularly to GitHub”. One of the most notable contributions comes from Alyssa Rosenzweig, a developer who has been working on open source systems for Arm Mali GPUs used in Android devices.

As we have already mentioned, Asahi Linux is announced after the launch of the new Apple Macs with M1. However, it is officially launched this week, after having reached the required capital, 4 thousand dollars a month, to start operating.

Dear Twitter: would you be willing to fund a Linux port to Apple Silicon macs, and if so, how much would you pledge? Read thread for details. (please reply for> $ 50) – Hector Martin (@ marcan42) November 29, 2020

“Dear Twitter: Would you be willing to fund a Linux port for Apple Silicon macs, and if so, how much would you commit? Read the thread for more details (answer for> $ 50). ”Martin wrote in November 2020, before raising the capital mentioned above.

For now, the first step will be the Mac Mini. Will Asahi Linux manage to run Linux on this computer? How long should we wait to see results?

.