Crysis Remastered Review: Nomad at war on PlayStation 4

Announced last April with a teaser greeted with great enthusiasm by fans of digital shootings, Crysis Remastered marks the return of Crytek on the saga that most of all contributed to the success of the German developer. A success that over time has become increasingly lame, so much so that a few years ago the software house was forced to significantly downsize its staff, closing most of its “satellite studios”. On the mighty shoulders of Nomad Therefore, it carries a double burden: on the one hand, Crysis Remastered aims to celebrate one of the most exciting pages in the history of the Teutonic team, and on the other hand the game aims to reconfirm its talent for technological innovation. Important goals which, unfortunately for us, have only been partially achieved.

With great powers comes great responsibilities

The definition of “remaster” outlines a very specific range of parameters to be satisfied to offer the public a quality re-edition, mostly linked to the technical sector: according to the canons of the definition, elements such as resolution, textures and post-processing technologies must therefore be reworked with the aim of “rejuvenating” – at least partially – a title in order to justify its return to the market. Guidelines that leave the studies ample room for maneuver, which are translated in very different results in terms of quality.

The remastered versions of the two Modern Warfare, for example, denote an at times surprising production commitment, which involves and even improves the playful system, while Capcom’s Devil May Cry HD Collection is the polar opposite of Activision’s offer, with interventions of very little impact. In many ways the remake of Crytek sits somewhere between these two extremes, proposing a series of interventions that, although intriguing from a technological point of view, do not generate the desired results.

We obviously talk about the implementation of the ray tracing, which on PS4 Pro is managed via software thanks to a “parallel rendering” technique which, in essence, creates a second 540p version of the game world, starting from which the CPU calculates the reflections to add to each scene. A real challenge for PlayStation hardware, which imposes rather reasonable limits on resolution and frame rate (set at 1080p and 30 fps for the “RayTracing” preset), but affecting the overall effectiveness of the lighting system.

Despite the indisputable potential of this addition, however, Crytek failed to exploit in the best way what could be the main strength of Crysis Remastered, at least on consoles. The changes and revisions, only partial, made on the different assets of the game tend to affect the final result of this complex rendering process: in the absence of “ad hoc” interventions on the surfaces, this brilliant expedient has a rather limited impact on the general quality of the experience. It is also worth underlining how the use of the particular technique developed by the German team tends to generate some additional glitches, such as flickering phenomena or significant delays in loading effects.

Ultimately, although the studio’s initiative deserves recognition, its value emerges above all when you stop to fix a particularly suggestive glimpse, and therefore it has only a relative weight in the balance of an intense rhythm production like Crysis. By opting for the remaining presets, that is Quality (1800p at 30 fps) e Performance (1080p with unlocked frame rate), you will not therefore notice particularly significant changes in terms of overall performance nor, as anticipated, net improvements compared to the original version of the game.

We are still talking about a title that for years it has been an inalienable point of reference for PC graphics purists, and therefore the glance offered by Crysis still remains pleasant, even if we would certainly have appreciated a greater effort in updating polygonal models and scenic elements. Overall, in short, although the remastering work carried out by Crytek cannot be accused of laziness, precisely by virtue of the particular technologies developed by the developer, the final result fails to fully satisfy, even more so considering that with a little of extra care, the product could have made the most of its trump cards. A speech that also concerns a gameplay that is still enjoyable, especially for the admirers of the first hour, but which allows it to shine through clearly the weight of his years.

The Nanosuit has many advantages, but it does not hide the age

In line with the speeches made at the beginning, it is worth reiterating that lA revision of the game mechanics is not one of the essential requirements when it comes to remastering, given that the definition places most of the interventions on the technical side. Having said that, however, it is necessary to specify that the thirteen years that have passed since the first – triumphal – landing of Crysis are immediately evident once the armored clothes of the brave Nomad are worn.

Gunplay today appears rather awkward and rigid, very far from the current standards, while the – questionable – choice of not retouching the aiming system in any way (imprecise now as then) and the artificial intelligence of the opponents (far from reactive) contributes to highlighting the wrinkles on the face of production. More generally, all the game mechanics clearly reveal the old-gen origins of the title, and even the environmental destructibility, at the time one of the most stimulating aspects of the gameplay, no longer conveys that sense of unstoppable might that characterized the experience.

Regardless of these considerations, Crysis still remains a pleasant and multifaceted FPS, backed by an interesting story and a good variety of situations, and it is therefore very likely that fans of the original chapter will not struggle to find the right incentives to once again launch into the wooded depths of Lingshan Island. All the others may want to take advantage of the opportunity to experience a real legend of the video game world firsthand, perhaps turning a blind eye to its indisputable angularity.

A list that also includes stuttering phenomena at each checkpoint, frame rate fluctuations quite frequent on “standard” consoles (and almost completely absent on mid-gen) and some occasional bugs. Defects that we hope will be solved in the coming weeks, with updates also aimed at enhancing the technical peculiarities of this remaster, which if nothing else will be remembered as the first (and presumably the last) game to bring ray tracing to the current consoles. generation.