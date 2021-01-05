Cuauhtémoc Blanco will become a father for the fourth time at age 47

- Advertisement -

Natalia Rezende Moreira, president of the DIF of the state of Morelos, announced this Monday that she is waiting for the arrival of her second baby, this at the hands of her husband Cuauhtémoc Blanco, governor of that entity.

Through social networks, the first lady of Morelos could not hide her happiness and shared the news with her friends, family and followers.

“The time has come to share our happiness with you! As I have always said, the most important thing in my life has always been my family and soon we will have the blessing of having a new member in our arms. We love you!”, Natalia Rezende wrote on her personal Twitter account.

Rezende Moreira illustrated the publication with a family photograph showing Cuauhtémoc Blanco and his little son Roberto Blanco Rezende. However, it is not the only offspring that the president has.

The former Club América footballer is the father of a young man named Cuauhtémoc Blanco Santoyo, product of his first marriage with Marisela Santoyo. Later, he had a daughter named Barbara Blanco LakeThis after the relationship he had with actress Liliana Lago.

After the couple shared their joy on social networks, the comments were immediate from Internet users. There was everything from those who congratulated the Blanco Rezende family to those who became more critical and asked the governor to get to work to improve the entity “instead of having more babies.”

“Let him be a footballer”, was one of the comments Blanco Bravo received from one of his followers, this referring to the president’s sporting past.

But not everything was happiness for the family, as there were those who claimed the “Cuau” for his administration at the head of Morelos, one of the entities with considerable levels of violence and insecurity.

“And what children of the chi ….. I care, but speaking of happiness tell your husband Cuauhtémoc Blanco that Morelenses want safety on the streets, in transport, our ladies, young people, children to wear to work on it and not making kids ”, wrote a user on Twitter.

The federative entity of Morelos is located between the first places in Mexico in 10 different crimes: According to figures from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, some are of high impact, such as kidnappings, with 46 cases registered from January to September.

In the same period there have also been 20 bank robberies.

For every 100,000 inhabitants of the state, from January to September, the non-governmental organization Morelos Renders Accounts revealed that the entity ranks second in femicides in the country, with 28, based on crime incidence figures.

In third place, with 1,083 cases, is home burglary, and that of automobiles, with 2,746. In fifth national place is the crime of rape, with 305 victims, as well as theft in public transport, with 51 cases.

Morelos occupies the sixth place regarding the business robbery, with 1,884 records. In the crime of homicide with a firearm it ranks seventh, with 493 facts. In ninth place, with 590 cases, the robbery at home, reported the organization.

When he started the administration of Cuauhtémoc Blanco Bravo On October 1, 2018, who arrived to the post nominated by an alliance in which the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) participated, the coordinated command strategy headed by the State Security Commission (CES) was applied, “But it hasn’t worked”, reported The Day.

