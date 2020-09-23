Current affairs program removed from TG4 website due to ‘Tóidh ár Lá’ t-shirt

This week’s edition of the 7Day current affairs program is not available on the station’s player nor was it broadcast on RTÉ News Now because one of the guests was wearing a T-Shirt with a political motto

Last night’s edition of the current affairs program was not broadcast 7Days on the TG4 website because one of the guests was wearing a T-Line with a republican political slogan.

The program was also not broadcast on RTÉ News Now because of the controversial shirt, which was worn by Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig, County Councilor from the Donegal Gaeltacht.

‘Our day will come’ and the T-shirt featured an image of a pair carrying Irish and Palestinian guns and flags. The T-Shirt also has ‘Our Day Will Come’ and an Arabic version of the same motto in smaller letters.

It is understood that the shirt was spotted during the program, which is made by RTÉ for TG4, and was not shown again.

The line didn’t draw much online talk but the reporter added The Corkman Concubhar Ó Liatháin tweeted with us 7Days in which he claimed that it was a “disgrace” to see someone on the program wearing such a t-shirt.

Speaking to Tuairisc.ie today, Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig said that he was informed this morning that the news that the presenter of the program had stopped approaching him in the middle of the program was due to “sound problems”, but that it was clear now that was not the case.

The county councilor was speaking from the RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta studio in Derrybeg on the program as he took part in a debate on planning permission matters in the Gaeltacht.

The makers of the program pointed out Starting place on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta that the program was being edited to bring it into line with RTÉ’s guidelines for allowing political slogans, symbols and badges on current affairs television programs such as 7Days.

But Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says that such policies are “censorship”.

“If it is true that I was taken off the air because of the T-Shirt I was wearing, I would be very disappointed with TG4.

“It simply came to our notice then. I am an elected politician and I and my voters who wanted me to discuss planning matters in the area need an explanation, ”said Micheál Mac Giolla Easbuig.

Mac Giolla Easbuig said he had no regrets that he wore the shirt in question and that he often wore political shirts.

“It simply came to our notice then. I believe in the freedom of the country and in human rights, ”said County Councilor Bishop.

He said he wore the shirt to “stand” with the Palestinian people and the ongoing campaign for the Dr Issam Bassalat, a Palestinian detained at Moycabra Prison in Derry, has been moved from Foyle House to Roe House, where political prisoners are being held.

Dr. Iassam Bassalat and other republican prisoners have been on hunger strike for the past week as part of that campaign.

A statement provided by TG4 to Tuairisc.ie on the matter stated:

“There was an editorial issue with the edition 7Days broadcast last night. The program will be available on the TG4 player soon. ”

Tuairisc.ie has requested a statement from RTÉ.