Current Vaccines Appear Effective Against New Coronavirus “Strains”: What We Know (and What We Don’t) About the Three Major Variants

Moderna has just confirmed that, according to the analyzes it has carried out so far, its vaccine maintains the neutralizing capacity against the new British and South African variants. Pfizer also confirmed it a few days ago. It is a small relief in one matter, that of the new strains of coronavirus, which has kept the world on edge for the past few weeks.

And that it will continue to maintain it because variants are a phenomenon that has come to stay. However, there is a lot of confusion about what actually happens with each variant and why we have to be vigilant. So we’ve put together a quick summary to get you up to speed.

The British strain (B.1.1.7)

Contagions: Data from a December report, which indicated that the strain could be up to 74% more transmissible, was what sparked the world’s attention to variants of the coronavirus. Over the weeks, various scientific studies have lowered these figures (24-57%) until reaching, with the Danish data, 19-53%. The numbers are probably higher than normal, yes; but not as much as was estimated at first.

Mortality: The first evaluation on mortality raised this by 30%; that is, instead of the 10 over 60 years (for every 1,000) who died with the majority strain, 13 would die with the new one. However, as in previous waves, it is very difficult to measure the mortality of a virus in conditions of hospital collapse. The WHO, in fact, attributed this excess of mortality to the situation of the British health.

Vaccines / Immunity: Regarding the effectiveness of vaccines, there are still many studies to be carried out, but the first studies indicate that it is very unlikely that, in this variant, the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine will decrease. Today, Moderna has confirmed that its analyzes show that it appears effective.

The South African strain (B.1.351)

Contagions: With the “South African strain”, the alarms went off when (as in southern England) the variant became the majority in the South African provinces of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal; and, to a lesser extent, in the Western Cape.

Mortality: The initial data indicate that the strain did not have more mortality than the previous one. However, the data is so initial that it is not reasonable to rule out any issues.

The initial data indicate that the strain did not have more mortality than the previous one. However, the data is so initial that it is not reasonable to rule out any issues. Vaccines / Immunity: Although the first results with the available vaccines are positive, studies that have studied immunity in serum samples from people who had suffered the disease suggest that in almost half of the cases the antibodies were unable to neutralize the new variant. The tests are still very preliminary, it would be necessary to analyze the effect of the vaccines and, as the INIA virologist Miguel Ángel Jiménez pointed out in the newspaper, “there is much evidence that cellular immunity carries a lot of weight and antibodies have other mechanisms of action”; but it is a matter to which we will have to pay attention.

The Brazilian strain (P.1)

Contagions: In the Brazilian case, although the alarm went off with the detection of the variant in Japan, there are some very preliminary studies that point to a greater probability of reinfection. As this variant shares some common characteristics with the South African, there is a certain “biological plausibility” that raises fears that it is indeed capable of circumventing the immune memory and causing more reinfections. However, the health chaos in Brazil makes it difficult to draw general conclusions.