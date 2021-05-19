curtain falls for windows 10x

Microsoft and the planning of the rollout of new Windows versions. It’s been a thing since the arrival of Windows 95. In the end, they therefore stopped naming a Windows version after the year in which it was rolled out. Anyway, since this week Windows 10X is the next Windows version that will be postponed, no, adjusted.

Microsoft will integrate parts of Windows 10X into existing Windows versions and products. With that, the curtain seems to have fallen for Windows 10X as a full, new version of the operating system.

News hidden in blog post

Microsoft tried to make the news about this public in the lee, via a blog that went online when the eyes of the (tech) world were on the Google I / O keynote. The blog post in question was formally about the 21H1 update of the current Windows 10. The news about the postponement of Windows 10X was (consciously?) Placed a bit on the sidelines of that post.

In it, Microsoft says the company has concluded after discussions with customers that certain new components from Windows 10X could be of value to more customers and in more ways than the company had realized until then.