curtain falls for windows 10x

Microsoft and the planning of the rollout of new Windows versions. It’s been a thing since the arrival of Windows 95. In the end, they therefore stopped naming a Windows version after the year in which it was rolled out. Anyway, since this week Windows 10X is the next Windows version that will be postponed, no, adjusted.
Microsoft will integrate parts of Windows 10X into existing Windows versions and products. With that, the curtain seems to have fallen for Windows 10X as a full, new version of the operating system.
News hidden in blog post
Microsoft tried to make the news about this public in the lee, via a blog that went online when the eyes of the (tech) world were on the Google I / O keynote. The blog post in question was formally about the 21H1 update of the current Windows 10. The news about the postponement of Windows 10X was (consciously?) Placed a bit on the sidelines of that post.
In it, Microsoft says the company has concluded after discussions with customers that certain new components from Windows 10X could be of value to more customers and in more ways than the company had realized until then.
Integrate Windows 10X technology into other products
“In fact, some of this is already reflected in the core of Windows in Windows Insider preview builds, for example the new app container technology we are integrating into products such as Microsoft Defender Application Guard, an improved Voice Typing experience and a modernized touch keyboard, with optimized key size, sounds, colors and animations. Our teams continue to invest in areas where 10X technology will help meet the needs of our customers and evaluate technology experiences in both software and hardware that will be useful to our customers in the future, ”Microsoft said in the blog post.
Windows 10X has been a concern for Microsoft for quite some time. In fact, people no longer knew what to do with it. Originally, Windows 10X was intended as a variant for dual-screen PCs such as the Surface Neo . However, this was abandoned, which suddenly raised the question of how Windows 10X should be put on the market. Well, that is no longer necessary.