Custom chat backgrounds per contact? WhatsApp is already working on it

It is not the first time that such an obvious trace that the application appears in a beta of WhatsApp is preparing the ground so that we can personalize each of the chats in a different way in which we participate, unlike what happens now that when choosing wallpaper, it is applied uniformly to all the corners in which we write.

This new option, which has been sighted again in version 2.20.200.11 of the beta for Android, has the enormous advantage that as we personalize those chats with different backgrounds, it will be more difficult to screw up by participating and writing in a wrong chat thinking that we are in another.

Change the background and choose where

As you can see from the screenshot that you have just below, This function of selecting a new background for the chat will offer you two alternatives after choosing an image and confirm, that they are to apply it only to the chat in which we are, or in a general way for all those that we have open in WhatsApp. This way of choosing is quite reminiscent of changing the wallpaper of the same smartphone, where in addition to choosing an image we have to tell IOs or Android where we want to apply it, if only to the home screen, the lock screen or both at the time.

Custom backgrounds by chat. WABetaInfo

In addition to this possibility of customizing the background of a single chat, and leaving it differently from the rest, WhatsApp has been working on other functions related to this more aesthetic aspect of the application. Like the possibility of applying a texture of shapes to the background colors to give it another different touch. Even those motifs can be configured separately to give them greater or less opacity, which further softens the harshness of a chat background and multiplies the alternatives we have to choose from.

For now, and as WABetaInfo colleagues advise, This possibility of choosing if we apply a chat background to a single conversation or to all of them, it is a function that is under development and that it will arrive in the future, without a confirmed or estimated date. You already know how they are in WhatsApp and the tranquility with which some of these improvements are taken, which see the beta versions pass one after the other before becoming final releases in digital stores. So we have to wait.