Customer First Impressions of the HomePod Mini

Today It’s HomePod Mini launch day in The United States also included nine other countries, and as orders begin to reach customers, first impressions of the mini speaker are beginning to emerge on the web. Although we have already seen mini reviews From HomePod Media and YouTubers, customer reviews provide additional perspective.

A small and powerful HomePod Mini

Some of the reviews mention that the HomePod mini is really small, and that offers a “great” sound for a study room. They also highlighted the simple setup process, which involves connecting the speaker, holding an iPhone or iPad close to the speaker, and following the on-screen instructions on the iPhone or iPad.

British developer Matt Cheetham said “the sound quality is excellent,” a sentiment shared by Tokyo-based developer Enrico Pangan.

Of course, not everyone has been so impressed. UK-based writer and public relations director Max Tatton-Brown said he was “deeply put off” by his smart speaker.

Easy to install

British designer and photographer Oliur had a mixed opinion. He said the mini has “incredible” sound quality that “can get loud,” but added that it “lacks bass,” which he said “makes sense” since it’s a small speaker.

Last week, KTLA tech reporter Rich DeMuro tested the sound quality of the HomePod mini and Google’s Nest Audio speakers, both priced at $ 99. While video is a fairly trivial way to compare audio, many users who commented on the video believed that the HomePod mini was the better sounding of the two.

The little smart speaker offers many features from its bigger brother HomePod, such as Siri, HomeKit, Apple Music, intercom voice messaging, and stereo pairing, but some clients they have been surprised to know that the HomePod mini cannot be set as the default audio output of the Apple TV, something that is only possible with the large HomePod.

Pre-orders for the HomePod mini began on November 6 in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain and the United Kingdom. The speaker will also be available in China, Mexico, and Taiwan later this year.