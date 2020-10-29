Cyber ​​crimes in Pakistan have also increased 12 times in 4 years

Karachi: With the increasing use of internet in Pakistan, cyber crimes have also increased rapidly and the last four years have seen a 12-fold increase in cyber crimes.

According to the website ‘Urdu News’, the number of cyber crimes in the country has increased every year after the enactment of legislation. These crimes include sexual harassment, financial fraud, data theft, identity theft on social media, etc., and the making and dissemination of child pornography.

According to the documents, after the implementation of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PICA) in 2016, the FIA ​​received 9,000 complaints from across the country on the basis of which 47 cases were registered.

However, the number of cases registered in 2019 increased 12-fold to 577, while the number of complaints received by the FIA ​​this year has exceeded 56,000.

Similarly, the number of cases registered in 2018 was 465, which was double that of the previous year, while the number of complaints received was more than 9,000. In 2017, the number of cases registered under PICA was 207. In 2019, 620 accused involved in cyber crimes were arrested as compared to 443 arrested last year in cases registered under PICA.

It should be noted that the FIA’s Cyber ​​Crime Wing is trying to create awareness among the public about these crimes through its social media accounts in order to eradicate cyber crimes and create awareness among the public. In addition, various guidelines are issued which are available on the FIA ​​website.