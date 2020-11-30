Cyber ​​Monday 2020 offers in Peru: here you can review all the promotions

2020 has been a very long year and the holiday shopping season has been no exception. Since March the world has been plunged into a pandemic by coronavirus (COVID-19), which has caused a huge health and economic crisis by preventing businesses from opening normally.

Thousands of businesses have had to close their doors to safeguard the safety of consumers. However, as the activities have approached, sales have skyrocketed for large stores that still maintain their offers while adding others through the Internet sales.

After the Black friday itself, buyers may have gotten a lot of things for the Christmas, but the discount era does not end here. Thanks to Cyber ​​monday, many of the best deals are yet to come in these platforms, and some of them already published in advance some online offers.

With this said, here are some online stores where you can review the offers of the Cyber ​​monday of the Monday, November 30. It should be noted that some offers They will start from 00:01 and they will only be kept for a few hours to be renewed, so it is always recommended to be vigilant in case the gift you want is found with a special discount.

CYBER MONDAY 2020 OFFERS

Amazon

Amazon has its own Cyber ​​Monday category (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon this rotating offers every few hours in its Web page, by reason of Cyber ​​monday. What was once full of Black Friday deals, now the page has been completely revamped to bring a new batch of deals. It is always recommended to check the Official Site for Cyber ​​Monday Deals on Amazon and also make sure that the products are shipped to their respective countries.

CHECK HERE THE CYBER MONDAY PROMOTIONS

Linio

El Linio on Cyber ​​Monday begins the same Monday, November 30 (Photo: Linio)

The Internet shopping portal has also joined the Cyber ​​Monday 2020 adopting the same title unlike what they did with the Black week. The offers will change from time to time and on the main page you can find the time as a stopwatch in which some promotions will disappear.

CHECK HERE THE CYBER MONDAY PROMOTIONS

Walmart

Cyber ​​Monday is also at Walmart (Photo: Walmart)

One of the most important shopping sites in the United States is also present in the Cyber ​​Monday 2020. The department store offers shipments to the entire North American territory, but there are certain websites such as Storemia who use their catalog and take the products to Peru with all taxes included.

CHECK HERE THE CYBER MONDAY PROMOTIONS

Recommendations for Cyber ​​Monday 2020

While a day full of deals can be tempting to buy anything, remember prioritize items that you need or a specific gift. List products by category or by name and start looking for them one by one. Compare in several stores that offer the product, since a store not affiliated with the Cyber ​​monday I could have it cheaper than you think.

Black Friday 2020: The real deals arrive in Peru