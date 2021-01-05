Cybercrime increases attacks against the healthcare sector

- Advertisement -

During the COVID-19 pandemic, cybercrime has substantially increased attacks against the health sector. One of the areas that has become even more important in the advance of this terrible disease that continues to affect the world.

The cybersecurity company Check Point presented a report showing how hackers have behaved in the last three months. The document registers an increase of 45 percent since November 2020 against the health sector. Data that reveal that this has been the sector hardest hit by cybercrime.

“As the world’s attention continues to focus on dealing with the pandemic, cybercriminals will also continue to use and attempt to exploit that approach for their own illegal ends, so it is essential that both organizations and individuals maintain good cyber hygiene to protect yourself against online crime related to covid, “comments the team of researchers at Check Point.

Cybercrime uses different methods to attack the healthcare sector

The report details that criminals use different methods to hit the health sector. These include botnets, phishing, ransomware and even social engineering. In other words, they have a whole range of techniques to deceive people and violate their systems. Quite a lucrative business.

Of all these, ransomware is one of the most concerning. “The main variant” of this software “used in the attacks is Ryuk, followed by Sodinokibi.”

As we have mentioned before, this is one of the most dangerous malicious software, since it can completely disable your system. In fact, such an attack in a German hospital caused the death of a woman.

Central Europe has been the most affected region

According to the Check Point report, Central Europe has been the region hardest hit by cybercrime. This area registered an increase of 145 percent (in November). This is followed by East Asia with 137 percent, and Latin America with 112 percent. For their part, Europe and North America registered “an increase of 67% and 37% respectively”.

Of these regions, the “health organizations of Canada and Germany” stand out as the most affected countries. These “experienced the largest increase in cyber attack rates with 250% and 220%, respectively.”

What are the cyber attacks against the health sector due to?

The researchers maintain that “the main motivation for the threat actors with these attacks is financial.” A theory that we support, since these thugs use the situation caused by COVID-19 to attack one of the most essential sectors for us.

“They are looking for large amounts of money and fast. These attacks appear to have paid off for the criminals behind them for the past year, and this success has made them hungry for more, ”adds Check Point.

In this situation, the best measure is prevention. Avoid falling into chains of deception at all costs and keep our equipment safe. How do we do it? Look for infections caused by Trojans, make regular updates, back up information, and be alert for suspicious emails.