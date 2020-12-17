Cyberpunk 2077: another review

- Advertisement -

In this Cyberpunk 2077 review there will be hardly any talk of Cyberpunk 2077. We have already discussed extensively in our first analysis, the one dedicated to the PC version, of the qualities and the stumbling blocks of the RPG developed by CD Projekt: not entirely stable, buggy, yet magnetic and fascinating like few other recent productions. on the market. Masterfully scripted, emotionally portentous, monumental in defining a literally indelible urban space.

The need for this second review, however, arises from the acceptance that they exist on the market two Cyberpunk 2077: one that, beyond all, works, and one that is unstable, ugly, badly optimized. Generally broken. Or better: a construction site still open, an early access in disguise, as the spokespersons of the development team finally admitted, indicating the month of February as a plausible period for the end of the works. In case for some obscure reason you have not participated in the debate on Cyberpunk 2077, we are obviously talking about the console version, at times unplayable especially on “smooth” hardware, as opposed to the bewitching PC version.

What is this article for?

Perhaps the most peculiar aspect of this article is that it is basically useless. It has no information purpose, it does not serve to protect the consumer – to warn him of the danger he runs if he buys the PS4 or Xbox One edition of Cyberpunk 2077: after the noise generated on the web, after the public statements of the team, after the transcription of the last meeting with CD Projekt investors, everyone will already know how things stand.

If I have decided to write and publish this article it is not, mind you, to clear my conscience: as I was able to reiterate we have done our best with the tools at our disposal, aware that they have no sharper hands.

We were among the first in the world to showcase the console version, and just as promptly we wrote articles and posted videos about the less-than-flattering situation in Cyberpunk 2077.

I will not go into the merits of the numbers, but you will be pleased to know that these latest contents have had a diffusion comparable to that of the PC review: for a user who has rested his gaze on the encouraging final evaluation, there has been another who has known, on the day of the launch if not even a few hours before, that the console version did not have the same quality.In short, if the function of the press is to alert the public, this article is not so late as it is redundant: we have fulfilled that function with other contents.

The role of the critic

It is worth emphasizing, however, that in my view the purpose of criticism is not just to act as “guarantee body“The critic’s goal should be to analyze the effectiveness of the elements that make up the play experience, the backbone of a software, but with the intention of going further: also telling the emotional aspect of the video game, triggering parallels with other productions or even with other media, operating a thematic and experiential reading of the object of which one speaks.

Or, in line with the principles of hermeneutics, the critic can also try to make the meaning of a videogame explicit: what is it about, what are the hidden meanings in its “interactive text”? These are operations that we carry out on these pages on a daily basis, partly in the many in-depth articles that we publish, partly also in the reviews, which partially retain their function of “buying guide”, but which (fortunately) do not end in that function. So there you have it: this article is useless because it does nothing more than give you a warning that you don’t need to find in a review. In recent days, I have read many voices worried that, following the great media fuss generated by the “case” Cyberpunk 2077, we missed the opportunity to really talk about the product, its founding characteristics, its stories, rather than the stories that are created around it. Obviously, this worry comes from the fact that the web is filled with pieces like this: useless. Or rather: useless if intended as a review.

I think the main problem is the confusion that still exists between criticism and the press; between analysis and journalism. The journalist informs, trying to do it with the best possible timing; the critic judges and analyzes, outlining a path that can certainly start from a “review”, but certainly does not end with it. Due to the way our work is configured, every now and then we are called to fill both roles; however, we delegate to the public the task of recognizing the pieces that clearly refer to the two needs.

The reasons for this review

Why did I decide to write and publish this article? On the one hand why I wanted to rate the console version of Cyberpunk 2077. Moreover, although a large part of our public continues to argue that the vote is useless, that it should be eliminated, this time it seems that a numerical evaluation can somehow compensate, at least psychologically, those who have been burned.

In the end, beyond the fluctuations of the audience, there is also a question of consistency: if you embrace an editorial line that preserves the votes, you have to do it all the way. It is not the norm, but if there are really two Cyberpunk 2077s so different from each other on the market, equally distinct must be the evaluations.

Secondly I think the article you are reading is also a useful exercise in methodology. I have already reiterated that the console version of the CD Projekt title is a strange entity, which works better or worse depending on the hardware it runs on. How then to come up with a unique and recognizable judgment? Do we calculate the average of the performances recorded on smooth consoles, on mid-gen hardware, and finally on PS5 and Xbox Series X? Or maybe we focus on the “weighted average”, where the value of the various versions counts more or less according to the installed base?

I don’t want to turn this article into a math exercise, so better think of another strategy. Let’s eliminate next-gen consoles from the equation: formally there is no PlayStation 5 version of Cyberpunk 2077, but only a PS4 edition playable on the new hardware thanks to backwards compatibility.

In further support of this approach, there is the fact that the game should have originally been released months before the arrival on the market of the consoles that today run it at its best.

Even limiting the scope of the analysis, difficulties remain. On the smooth PS4 and Xbox One S Cyberpunk 2077 is in really bad shape: there are persistent crashes, a laughable resolution, a framerate that at certain moments approaches that of a stop motion animated film. And a series of bugs much more serious than those that are registered on PC. On PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, things are better: the framerate is more stable and the drops – less significant – are recorded mainly during the free roaming phases, and to a lesser extent during the exploration of smaller areas and during the main missions. Unfortunately, even on this hardware the game inherits the poor management of the Level of Detail and a population density that leaves something to be desired. In short, Cybeprunk 2077 is not a pretty sight on old gen consoles, but at least there are cases in which it lets itself be played.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is THE cyberpunk”

How to evaluate such a situation: are the technical qualities of the product the only ones to take into consideration? If we accept that the game is completely unapproachable, then we might as well go down the scale of values, in a spiral that slides towards oblivion: three, two, one … zero? “Not classified“?

I was very impressed, in these days, by the testimonies of those who are playing Cyberpunk 2077 on “smooth” consoles, despite everything. For a user who candidly admits that he can’t make it, there is one who instead goes on undaunted. For a player who gives up, there is one who can’t make the refund because he got stuck in the streets of Night City. Should we completely forget about the most brilliant aspects of CD Projekt’s work, of its excellence?

The quality of writing, the freedom of interpretation, and this corrupt and immovable city that attracts and repulses you like every Cyberpunk metropolis should do: these are elements that cannot even be perceived, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, due to the problems. technicians? The answer is by no means linear, and it depends a lot on the tolerance threshold and habits of each player. It being understood that no video game should move to the limit of that threshold, and that stability problems are truly unforgivable: for these reasons the console version of Cyberpunk 2077 obviously cannot reach the sufficiency. As I see it, however, it would also completely ignore the merits of the production, which many console users are also recognizing.

As we read around, “Cyberpunk 2077 is cyberpunk“, with its contradictions, with the dirt and chrome, with the scum of the street and the white-collar workers of the corporations; the cyberpunk that wallows in money and appearances, which exacerbates the disgust of our society, which tells stories of tragic resilience. The cyberpunk that dazzles and confuses, that charms and hurts.

Time and again, the product resembles Mike Pondsmith’s immense interactive paper RPG campaign, masterfully orchestrated by the development team and filled with legendary characters. Who does not look for a GTA in the future, who does not want the rhythms (and the AI!) Of a shooter, will find us, beyond everything, precious moments.

The vote we have decided to assign represents on the one hand the refusal to give in to populism, however, it suggests extreme caution in approaching the product on the platforms indicated here, and at the same time it indicates – if we consider the ambitions of the team – that something has gone terribly wrong.