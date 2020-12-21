Cyberpunk 2077: how it runs on next-gen GPUs, from the 3060 Ti to the 6900 XT

The last few months of this unfortunate 2020 saw the arrival of the new generation of video cards for PC. All excellent products, which clearly detach the previous series, but were cut down by a scarce availability that led prices to rise inexorably. We season it all with custom variants proposed at high figures, too much compared to the Founders / Reference models of NVIDIA and AMD, and we get the current situation: what could have been a golden season for PC gaming has become an endless wait. to be able to buy the cards, moreover at higher prices.

Cyberpunk 2077 then thought of adding further discontent, graphically splendid on PC but with an optimization still to be improved, not to mention what happened with the Old Gen console versions.

Despite this, being able to play Cyberpunk 2077 with a high-end configuration was a privilege which allowed us to observe a graphically splendid title with a Ray Tracing like never seen before. But what are the best video cards to push it to the max? We have tried almost all of them, to show you how the game runs in maximum detail, also using the “Insane” preset where possible.

Test methodology and configuration

Making an analysis that best represents Cyberpunk 2077’s performance on PC is impossible. This should be clarified because the variables encountered are too many, unfortunately the absence of an internal benchmark is felt, the result is that the data we have obtained are not comparable with others. For the test we chose a location in the City Center district, where there are several reflections and a large number of NPCs: this is not the heaviest place to manage in the game, but it is not one of the lightest either. This already makes us understand the extreme variability of situations that the hardware must manage in Night City.

It is not only the location chosen for the test that affects performance, but also the settings. A perfect example is Screen Space reflections – switching from the Ultra preset to the Insane one causes a 15fps drop in frame rate in 4K with the RTX 3080 Founders Edition that we used for testing. However, the purpose of this article is to understand the balance of power between the various video cards, not to understand how the game runs in a real context, where the individual items are optimized according to your hardware.

That’s why we have chosen killer settings, which challenge even the most powerful GPUs. All graphics menu items have been set to maximum, including Screen Space Reflections to “Insane”. In tests related to Ray Tracing, only possible on NVIDIA GPUs given the lack of launch support for AMD’s, we also used the “Insane” preset in this case, to push NVIDIA’s GPUs to the limit.

We repeat, in reality it is enough to play a little with the settings to reach a higher frame rate, in this case the test serves to understand the brute force of the individual video cards tested. We have tested almost all of them, only the RTX 3090 is missing from the appeal: we start from the RTX 3060 Ti to move on to the RTX 3070 and 3080. At AMD instead there are the RX 6800 XT and the RX 6900 XT.

For the test we used all cards on a Ryzen 5950X with ROG Hero VII Wi-Fi motherboard, 16GB of RAM and ROG PG27UQ monitor. In the case of AMD cards, we have also enabled Smart Access Memory technology.

Video cards in comparison

Cyberpunk 2077 is playable with all the cards used for the test, but each one has its own peculiarities. For example NVIDIA can rely on Ray Tracing and that little miracle called DLSS, indispensable for playing with settings at maximum at high resolutions. AMD, on the other hand, at least for now, cannot use Ray Tracing, which will come later, but can take advantage of the FidelityFX CAS Dynamic, which allows you to scale the resolution then using the CAS filter to increase sharpness and reduce blur. Attention, this technology should not be confused with upscaling via NVIDIA AI, more advanced, but it still manages to give a boost to performance as we will see, as long as you do not overdo the downscaling.

Let’s start with performance in traditional rendering, where we got some pretty cool data.

At the maximum possible settings the fastest GPU is the RX 6900 XT, which generated the highest number of frames, after all it is also the most expensive card in this comparison.

As you can see in 4K the AMD card is aligned with the RTX 3080 at 27 fps: this does not mean that the title is not playable in 4K, simply the settings at maximum without optimization cause the frame rate to drop a lot, but without giving a noticeable boost in video quality over Ultra settings, which offer a higher frame rate. Still in 4K, the RX 6800 XT follows with 25 fps, while the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti stop at 21 and 16 fps respectively.

Going down to 1440p all GPUs offer adequate performance for the game, the two high-end proposals from AMD and NVIDIA lead the ranking and allow you to reach a high frame rate, followed by the RX 6800 XT and the RTX 3070, which offer in fact the same performance, while the RTX 3060 Ti still manages to get it right with its 37 fps. In 1080p the 6800 XT even manages to overtake the 3080 while the 6900 XT remains in the lead, in general all the cards manage this resolution well.

The data obtained from this test confirm the goodness of the AMD offer with traditional rendering, such as the good influence of the FidelityFX CAS technology, which while not offering a performance boost comparable to that of the DLSS is still useful to make the title playable in 4K with the 6800 XT, all with a minimum loss in visual quality, as long as you do not go below “80” in the related settings menu.

Entering the world of Ray Tracing the graphic rendering increases a lot, as well as the impact on performance. Without DLSS in 4K the title is not playable on any of the tested GPUs, while in 1440p only the RTX 3080 manages to offer a good frame rate, with 1080p instead managed well by all cards. By activating the DLSS, however, the situation changes a lot, however without noticeable loss of quality.

In 4K the 3080 manages to generate an adequate number of frames, being able to use Cyberpunk 2077 at maximum detail, complete with Ray Tracing on “Epico”, is a real joy for the eyes. Starting from 1440p all NVIDIA GPUs can handle the game without problems, while in 1080p you can reach a frame rate higher than 60 fps with all models. All thanks to the DLSS, probably the most important technology created by NVIDIA in the last few years.