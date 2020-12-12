Cyberpunk 2077: how to play it with a Cyberdeck worthy of the best Netrunner

The time has finally come, after a long and tiring wait, cyber adventurers around the world can set out in search of eternal glory (or damnation) in Cyberpunk 2077, the new sci-fi blockbuster by CD Projekt RED. The gigantic RPG of the Polish studio marks a dividing line between the productions of the past and those of the so-called next-gen, inevitably establishing itself as a new benchmark for the titles to come.

As brilliantly told in our review of Cyberpunk 2077 (by Alessandro Bruni) the sprawling streets of Night City can offer “a true multisensory show“thanks to the capabilities of the new RED Engine 4, a graphics engine capable of delivering a very high level lighting system accompanied by volumetric effects and reflections that incredibly affect the overall gaming experience.

Then there is ray tracing that can certainly raise the bar even higher, obviously provided you have a system capable of processing in real time the large amount of calculations required by the sparkling neon atmospheres that pervade the futuristic and decadent. neighborhoods of the city. So let’s try to understand together which best PC configuration suits the Cyberpunk 2077 requirements.

Cyberpunk 2077: we configure the best Cyberdeck on the market

As stated by Fabian Mario Doehla, developer of CD Projekt RED, Cyberpunk 2077 is such an articulate and complex game that it can put any modern gaming PC in trouble: “Many people don’t seem to understand that this game can put all PCs in trouble if you overdo the graphics options. There aren’t many other recent games capable of doing a similar thing. ” In short, to fully enjoy the adventures of V you need a dynamic, balanced and powerful configuration: given the premises, all that remains is to rely on the tenth generation of Intel processors, a series of CPUs capable of squeezing fps from every corner of Night City, for a PC that can easily sustain 1080p at high framerates with active ray tracing and aspire to 4K with the help of modern rendering techniques such as DLSS.

A Cyberdeck worthy of the best Netrunner can therefore only rest the foundations on a CPU capable of supporting large workloads without problems and at the right price, theIntel Core i7-10700K. The tenth generation chip of the Comet-Lake S family can rely on 8 cores and 16 threads with Hyper Threding technology which, starting from a base frequency of 3.80 GHz, can reach up to 5.10 GHz thanks to the support of the Turbo Boost Max 3.0 he was born in Thermal Velocity Boost that direct the heaviest computing operations on the two most performing cores without however increasing the voltage.

Higher clock cycles inevitably lead to higher temperatures: for this reason Intel has implemented a particular solution that optimizes thermal control thanks to the use of Thin Die STIM. A liquid cooler like the Corsair Series H115i RGB Platinum 280 mm will definitely calm the hot spirits of the system.

To fully exploit the potential of the Intel processor you need a motherboard with an LGA 1200 socket like the Asus ROG Strix Z490-E Gaming which thanks to the Intel Z490 chipset supports all CPU functions, while ensuring low temperatures, complete connectivity and compatibility with RAM memories up to 4600 MHz.

Precisely for the latter, our advice is to focus on excellent and cheap HyperX Fury DDR4 in the cut from 16 GB to 3200 MHz. Given the storage space required by Cyberpunk 2077 and the continuous streaming of data it needs, the forced choice falls on a good 1 TB NVMe SSD such as the WD Black SN750 with heatsink, fully compatible with the PCIe 3.0 protocol and with excellent read and write speed.

On the graphics front, on the other hand, we can only direct you to the new GPUs developed and produced by NVIDIA: if you want to reduce compromises to a minimum and enjoy all the advantages of ray tracing (and believe us, Night City deserves to be seen in this light) the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders or the custom variant Asus ROG Strix RTX 3080 with 10 GB of VRAM are for you (as long as you can find one at a decent price given the times they run!). A good 80 Gold Platinum certified modular power supply like the Corsair HX850 finally, 850 watts guarantees the right power load with due safety. To conclude the case, a component that responds to technical, aesthetic and for some even economic needs: we recommend a beautiful and spacious case like the Corsair Carbride Series 275R which can easily accommodate all the components, leaving its part to the eye. In summary, our configuration is based on an Intel processor and consists of:

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K 369 Euro + Corsair Series H115i RGB 144 Euro

GPU: Asus ROG Strix RTX 3080 10 GB 950 Euro

MB: Asus ROG Strix Z490-E Gaming 330 Euros

RAM: 16 GB HyperX Fury DDR4 3200 MHz 79 Euro

SSD: WD Black SN750 1 TB with 206 Euro heatsink

power supply: Corsair HX850 182 Euros

Houses: Corsair Carbride Series 275R 79 Euro

If you want to know more about all the features and functionalities of the tenth generation of Intel Comet Lake-S processors, we remind you that you can find our special on the Everyeye pages.