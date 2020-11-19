Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order for Stadia gives you a controller and a Chromecast Ultra

Today November 19 is stadia first anniversary. Google’s streaming video game platform celebrates one year in the market and celebrates it with a irresistible promotion.

In addition to giving away Crayta and being able to try Destiny 2 for free, starting today we can get a gift Stadia Premiere Edition with the reservation of Cyberpunk 2077.

Stadia Premiere Edition free with Cyberpunk 2077

Reserving Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia has a gift. For the price of 59.99 euros we can get one of the most anticipated releases of the year together with the pack Stadia Premiere Edition.

Stadia Premiere Edition is valued at 99.99 euros and includes the Stadia controller (valued at 69.99 euros) and a Chromecast Ultra. So with this offer we can play Cyberpunk 2077 on our mobile, computer or television with the official Stadia controller.

To enjoy this offer we will have to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia until November 30. When the game goes on sale and the purchase is effective, we will receive a promotional code to get the Premiere Edition of Stadia for free. The conditions of the offer can be consulted here.

The most anticipated release of the year will arrive next December 10. The study CD Projekt Red proposes us with Cyberpunk 2077 an action packed open world adventure set in a futuristic world obsessed with power, glamor and body modification with the goal of achieving immortality.

