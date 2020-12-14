Cyberpunk 2077 to the test on RTX 3080 and 3070: a feast for the eyes

The arrival of Cyberpunk 2077 has split the world of gaming in two, in a way that has not been seen for a long time now. On the one hand there are the consoles, starting with the PS4 / Xbox One versions, where the graphic rendering is poor. The Xbox One X and PS4 Pro versions travel between the acceptable and the discreet, while the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are much more enjoyable, while remaining a long way from what you can get on a computer.

On the other hand, there are PC gamers, who can already observe today a graphically splendid game, as long as you have adequate hardware, the first of a new generation of video games that we hope to see more and more often on computers. In this test we pushed Cyberpunk 2077 to the maximum, to understand how the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 behave with a title that puts even the most powerful hardware in a tight spot.

System requirements and test configuration

Cyberpunk 2077 is not a light game, this was already understood before its arrival, by observing the system requirements. The image that describes them is very explanatory: leaving out the minimum specifications, which are good only for playing in 1080p at low details, a scenario that penalizes too much graphics performance, we start from an i7-4790 / Ryzen 3 3200G and video card GTX 1060/1660 Super or Radeon RX 590, with 12 GB of system RAM. We haven’t done a direct test with such a setup, but it should guarantee an acceptable frame rate in 1080p with Ultra details, placing itself between 30 and 40 fps.

To play in 1440p, the developers recommend an RTX 2060 or an RX 5700 XT: even in this case it is better not to expect 60 fps, at least with the settings on Ultra. In 4K the Ryzen 3200G is replaced by a Ryzen 5 3600 and the RAM rises to 16 GB, on the GPU side, instead, an RTX 2080 Super, an RTX 3070 or a Radeon 6800 XT are recommended, but also this time the 60 fps target hardly appears reachable.

If you want to play with Ray Tracing you start with an i7-4790 or Ryzen 3 3200G, paired with an RTX 2060, with RT set on the “Medium” level. To get to the “High” setting in 1440p CD Projekt RED recommends an i7-6700 or Ryzen 5 3600 with an RTX 3070, while for 4K with Ray Tracing on “Ultra” a RTX 3080 is recommended.

Cyberpunk 2077 it requires a lot of power to be exploited to the fullestHowever, if you manage the settings menu well, which is very rich in possibilities, you can play with a higher frame rate than the presets. It all depends on the configuration used, the advice is not to stop at the preset settings but to test the individual items to achieve the desired frame rate.

In our case, having tried the game on two very high-end PCs, we obviously aimed for the highest graphic quality, using the “Insane” preset where possible. But already by lowering the voices to a minimum “Quality Reflections Screen Space” is “Volumetric Cloud Quality“You earn a lot of frames without ruining the visual impact too much.

The first test configuration is based on a Ryzen 5950X processor on ROG Hero VIII motherboard, with RTX 3080 video card, 16 GB of RAM and ROG PG27UQ monitor. The second configuration instead provides a Ryzen 5800X processor, RTX 3070 and 16 GB of RAM. Our goal was to play both in 4K but, as we will see, only the 3080 manages to maintain a playable frame rate at maximum resolution, as also indicated by the requirements disseminated by the developers.

Ray Tracing and DLSS in Cyberpunk 2077

Up to now Control has been the game with the best Ray Tracing on the market, but now with the arrival of Cyberpunk 2077 things have changed. Ray Tracing is really everywhere, you can play very well even without it, this must be said, but with the advanced effects allowed by this technology the game world changes shape. In this first phase, Ray Tracing is not available on AMD GPUs, the developers are working to be able to implement it but it is not yet known when this will happen. This is a correct choice in our view, because the Ray Tracing on the new video cards from AMD offers lower performance than the NVIDIA counterpart, but above all it cannot count on a technology like DLSS, which is essential to be able to reach an adequate frame rate. .

To date, not even an RTX 3090 can manage Ray Tracing with Ultra details in 4K without the help of DLSS. Here because we recommend that all owners of RTX video cards activate DLSS, even without using Ray Tracing, to obtain a decidedly higher frame rate.

The graphics are not affected, as long as you use the preset “QualityOnce activated, the difference with the native 1440p and 2160p versions is unnoticeable and anti-aliasing is handled very well as well, as the screenshots below demonstrate.

RTX Active, DLSS Off RTX and DLSS Active

Without DLSS, Ray Tracing is unusable at high resolutions, moreover NVIDIA technology is also essential to reach higher frame rates by scaling to 1440p and 1080p, with settings and Ray Tracing at the maximum.

Certainly something more could be done to better optimize the game, but it must also be said that this is the most important implementation of Ray Tracing that we have seen so far.

Control had given a taste of the capabilities of this technology but had done so in a small game world, even the largest setting managed by the Remedy title is a drop in the immense Night City.

Ray Tracing is used for light management, from global to diffuse illumination, up to ambient occlusion. For many it will be elements that can be turned off to still have a good rendering and a higher frame rate, but this is the only way to have a physically accurate and much more precise light management.

Active RTX RTX Off

Ambient occlusion has the task of giving greater depth to the scene, drawing precise shadows even on small objects, where details create dark areas that cannot be highlighted with traditional rendering.

Global lighting was certainly a challenge for developers, as it impacts the yield of very large areas. When the sunlight, for example, illuminates a playing area, it affects all the elements that compose it, including those not directly reached by the light but hit by bouncing, acting on buildings, roads, objects and surfaces of various guy, also absorbing its color.

This is a physical simulation of light management, it does not have to create an effect “wow“but simply to increase the realism of the scene, also for this reason the comparative screenshots do not convey the idea well in some cases. Diffused lighting is instead applied to artificial objects that emit light, such as neon, very popular in Night City, to physically manage this aspect physically, influencing the visual impact with more precise lighting but also managing the color resulting from the light source itself and its interactions with other lights in the environment.

Active RTX RTX Off

Shadows are another element managed by Ray Tracing and offer greater precision than those obtainable without. Already with traditional rendering the results are excellent, but the fact remains that without Ray Tracing the same accuracy is not achieved. However, the element that stands out most from the eye remains the reflections, present in large quantities in Night City. Beyond the purely visual aspect, reflections play an important role in the overall performance and can change the impact of a scene, just look at the comparative screenshot below to understand it.

Active RTX RTX Off

In our opinion, to judge Ray Tracing in Cyberpunk 2077, the individual effects should not be evaluated but its global impact, the screenshots featured in this article were all captured while playing. These are not promotional images, but shots taken through the photo mode, moreover in random locations that we encountered during our raids for Night City.

The world of Cyberpunk comes to life thanks to Ray Tracing, it is also great with traditional rendering, this must be said, but it is not physically accurate and loses impact without it.

Obviously there are still several elements to improve, such as collisions between objects, with guns that magically enter the bodies of the characters, or NPCs suspended in the air, with their feet a few centimeters from the ground. These are occasional problems, which are completely obscured by a visual rendering that is unprecedented in the PC world. The most obvious problem remains that of the LOD: moving around Night City, just move your gaze over a medium distance to see some elements of the scenario, including NPCs, appear out of nowhere. Cyberpunk 2077 is set to improve further over time (we hope this process will happen quickly on consoles), but already now we are facing the most impressive PC title of recent years on the graphic side.

Of course, all of this comes at a price. In this article we focused mainly on graphics quality, in the next few days we will publish a second special with the benchmarks of all the GPUs released in the last period, from the 3060 Ti to the RX 6900 XT.

The goal, with the two configurations used during the test, was to play in 4K. With the RTX 3080 we managed to achieve it, also activating the “Insane” preset for Ray Tracing, with an average of about 35 fps, obviously with DLSS active on the “Quality” preset.

Giving precise numerical references is practically impossible, because the game does not have an internal benchmark and the frame rate varies according to the area where the test is done. Anyway, with the RTX 3080 playing in 4K with maximum parameters is possible and also very satisfying, as long as you don’t expect 60 fps, in this case you have to return the Ray Tracing selector to “Ultra”, which alone earns a handful of frames, and then act on the other parameters to obtain the desired frame rate.

In the case of the RTX 3070, on the other hand, playing in 4K is not possible, even with DLSS active it travels between 25 and 30 fps, but on some occasions it also drops to 20. Only lowering the Ray Tracing from “Insane” to “Ultra” and bringing the resolution to 1440p however we were able to play between 45 and 55 fps, again with a really impressive graphic detail.