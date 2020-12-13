- Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - The maker of Cydia, the first unofficial app store for jailbroken iOS devices, has unveiled a lawsuit against Apple. As reported The Washington Post, the lawsuit was filed today, alleging that Apple has used anti-competitive practices to establish a illegal monopoly about the distribution of iOS applications. Cydia sues Apple over the App Store Cydia was created by Jay Freeman, often better known as Saurik, as the first app store for the iPhone, before Apple launched its own App Store. This app store requires devices to be jailbroken to install apps from unofficial sources. Cydia still exists today, but it is much less popular than it used to be. The lawsuit alleges that if it weren’t for Apple’s “illegal monopoly” on the distribution of iOS applications; users would have other options outside of the App Store to easily install iOS applications. “If it weren’t for Apple’s anti-competitive acquisition and maintenance of an illegal monopoly on the distribution of iOS applications, today’s users would be able to choose how and where to locate and obtain iOS applications, and developers could use the distributor of iOS apps of your choice, ”the lawsuit alleges.

Apple spokesman Fred Sainz told The Washington Post that Apple will review the lawsuit and denied that the company is a monopoly. Apple has long emphasized that it competes with Android and controls how software is distributed to protect users.

“Morally speaking, it’s your phone and you should be able to do whatever you want with it,” Freeman said. “You should decide what apps you put on it, and you should be able to decide where you get those apps from.”

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Northern California, and Cydia is represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan. Notably, this is the same law firm that represented Samsung in its patent battle with Apple.

Cydia’s lawsuit against Apple is just the latest in a series of anti-competitive accusations against Apple. Epic Games, for example, is currently involved in a public dispute over App Store policies, arguing that the App Store model is anti-competitive. Apple faces a growing number of antitrust investigations around the world, most of them focused on the App Store.