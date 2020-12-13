Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Cydia sues Apple over the App Store

By Brian Adam
0
0
Cydia Demanda A Apple Por El App Store.jpg
Cydia Demanda A Apple Por El App Store.jpg

Must Read

Apple

Cydia sues Apple over the App Store

Brian Adam - 0
The maker of Cydia, the first unofficial app store for jailbroken iOS devices, has unveiled a lawsuit against Apple. As reported The Washington...
Read more
Latest news

How To Put A Password To A File In Windows 10

Abraham - 0
Lock any file on your Windows 10 computer with this simple trick. Without programs and completely free. Little by little, desktop systems are converging to what...
Read more
Latest news

How To Disable Animations In Windows 10 To Speed Up The PC

Abraham - 0
Speed ​​up your computer's performance by disabling animations and visuals in Windows 10. With each Windows 10 update, the system becomes inflated with more and...
Read more
Apps

How To Record Audio From A Zoom Video Call

Abraham - 0
Find out how to record the audio of video calls in Zoom without the other users in the meeting knowing. Zoom has become in recent...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The maker of Cydia, the first unofficial app store for jailbroken iOS devices, has unveiled a lawsuit against Apple. As reported The Washington Post, the lawsuit was filed today, alleging that Apple has used anti-competitive practices to establish a illegal monopoly about the distribution of iOS applications.

Cydia sues Apple over the App Store

Cydia was created by Jay Freeman, often better known as Saurik, as the first app store for the iPhone, before Apple launched its own App Store. This app store requires devices to be jailbroken to install apps from unofficial sources.

Cydia still exists today, but it is much less popular than it used to be. The lawsuit alleges that if it weren’t for Apple’s “illegal monopoly” on the distribution of iOS applications; users would have other options outside of the App Store to easily install iOS applications.

“If it weren’t for Apple’s anti-competitive acquisition and maintenance of an illegal monopoly on the distribution of iOS applications, today’s users would be able to choose how and where to locate and obtain iOS applications, and developers could use the distributor of iOS apps of your choice, ”the lawsuit alleges.

Apple spokesman Fred Sainz told The Washington Post that Apple will review the lawsuit and denied that the company is a monopoly. Apple has long emphasized that it competes with Android and controls how software is distributed to protect users.

“Morally speaking, it’s your phone and you should be able to do whatever you want with it,” Freeman said. “You should decide what apps you put on it, and you should be able to decide where you get those apps from.”

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Northern California, and Cydia is represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan. Notably, this is the same law firm that represented Samsung in its patent battle with Apple.

Cydia’s lawsuit against Apple is just the latest in a series of anti-competitive accusations against Apple. Epic Games, for example, is currently involved in a public dispute over App Store policies, arguing that the App Store model is anti-competitive. Apple faces a growing number of antitrust investigations around the world, most of them focused on the App Store.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apple

Apple Pay will be available in Mexico in 2021

Brian Adam - 0
Apple Pay, the contactless payment system of the Californian company, will arrive in Mexico next year. Since its launch, the platform to make...
Read more
Tech News

WebFlixParty, an extension to share movies and series with friends

Brian Adam - 0
Situations such as the pandemic and confinement measures made communication services through audio and video very popular. This brought with it...
Read more
Android

Logic Like: a hilarious puzzle game that will blow you away

Brian Adam - 0
We are going to talk about a fun game for Android that is reaping great successes in the Google Play Store. ...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©