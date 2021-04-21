Cypaw, an option to manage the security of your accounts on the internet

- Advertisement -

These days our data is found on all the website servers and online services that we use. This implies that our email address could be present in any of the multiple security breaches that occur frequently. Therefore, we want to present you an application that will allow you to manage account security and protect your information online.

Its name is Cypaw and it will allow you to monitor your accounts, know if you are in a security leak and even change passwords easily.

An easy way to manage the security of your accounts

If you quickly check your smartphone you will see that you have accounts with Facebook, Twitter, banks, Reddit, Instagram and any other number of platforms. While many of these services may be generally safe, no one is completely shielded. Even a Facebook data leak was recently discovered that belonged to a couple of years ago. So, good security practices mean not relying too much on the security of companies and trying to keep our passwords up to date. This is precisely part of what Cypaw offers, allowing you to manage the security of your accounts quickly.

This application is capable of detecting if your email is part of a security breach. Additionally, in the same interface you can carry out the process of updating your keys. In this way, we have an application that facilitates everything related to security management.

Once you install the application, it will be enough to indicate your email or provide access to your account. In this way, the application will begin to scan your data within the information it handles and at the end it will show you which accounts are in danger. As we mentioned before, Cypaw presents a section to update passwords without having to go to websites.

In this way, you will be able to manage the security of your accounts quickly, easily and that will allow you to maintain the habit.

For get It, follow this link.

