Daimler could be the perfect old-school company for Tesla

Electric car maker Tesla is worth a whopping $ 540 billion despite a paltry 0.8% global market share. It’s an opportunity for boss Elon Musk to use the company’s stock to merge with an old-school business, just as AOL did with media titan Time Warner 20 years ago amid the dot-com bubble. Mercedes-Benz manufacturer Daimler is the best fit.

Analyst earnings projections for Tesla in 2021 have fallen nearly a fifth from their peak in August 2018, according to JP Morgan. Yet the company’s shares have increased nearly sevenfold this year alone, lately boosted by its upcoming addition to the S&P 500 Index. Musk’s company is worth more than the world’s four most valuable automakers combined, led by Toyota. Motor, while it produces only about 500,000 vehicles a year compared to more than 10 million in 2019 by Toyota and Volkswagen.

At a conference Tuesday, Musk himself seemed open to the idea of ​​a deal with another automaker. Tesla’s current customer base might be the best fit for a luxury brand. And one with a low-voltage electric vehicle strategy could allow Musk to add more value.

Its US rivals Ford Motor and General Motors hardly fit the first criterion. Meanwhile, in Europe, Volkswagen is playing everything to electrics. BMW may be Tesla’s more obvious counterpart when it comes to fossil fuels, but its family ownership is likely to rule out an acquisition.

History shows the difficulty of buying any large Japanese company, while a supercar producer like Lamborghini, which VW could part with soon, would be too niche. One name remains: Daimler, the world’s best-selling luxury car maker, whose shares have lagged behind the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 Auto for the past five years.

Incorporating a primarily combustion engine business would dilute Tesla’s credentials as an electric vehicle maker. And Musk would have to deal with the limitations of the German governance structure. But adding Daimler could increase Tesla’s global car production around four times. And the German group’s deep foundations in Europe and China, the two largest markets for battery vehicles, would bolster Musk’s electric offensive. Daimler even had a small stake in Tesla for a time.

There is an unexpected twist, too. Under US Stock Exchange regulations, Tesla would only need shareholder approval if it increased its outstanding shares by 20%. At the current value of the stock, Musk could theoretically capture a target valued at $ 100 billion or more. Daimler is worth € 61 billion. At a luxurious 40% premium, he could buy the Benz empire without even asking for permission.

