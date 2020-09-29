Daimler’s next president will be able to start his electric car

The cozy merry-go-round of Germany’s corporate governance has suffered a welcome breakdown. Former Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche said on Sunday he would step down as chairman of the € 49 billion automaker after protests from investors. With its EV plans lagging behind rivals, Daimler could benefit from putting an outsider behind the wheel.

More than a decade ago, Zetsche, sporting a distinctive walrus mustache, acted in a series of surreal commercials touting the benefits of Daimler’s ill-fated merger with automaker Chrysler using the catchphrase Ask Dr. Z.

In a rare win for pressure from German shareholders, he has now relented to critical investors who opposed the prospect of him taking over the Mercedes automaker’s powerful supervisory board.

Given the role of the board in formulating company strategy and appointing management executives, that is the right decision. The global auto industry is facing unprecedented turmoil due to the pandemic, hitting demand for cars, and the transition to battery vehicles. Zetsche hardly represents a new way of thinking. Like the current president, Manfred Bischoff, he has been with Daimler all his life: he joined the company in the 1970s and spent 13 years as the group’s CEO. And while you may be justly proud to have spun off Chrysler before the 2008 global financial crisis, your apparent blindness to carbon dioxide emissions is a huge black mark. Earlier this month, Daimler CEO Ola Kaellenius agreed to pay US regulators and customers $ 2.2 billion for misleadingly sold diesel vehicles during his predecessor’s tenure.

After painful operating losses of 1.7 billion euros in the second quarter, Kaellenius is trying to cut costs and almost double the proportion of Mercedes-Benz electric cars that Daimler sells next year, to 15%. This is particularly important if the company is to reach its goal of having up to one in four of its cars run on batteries by 2025.

At the moment, the Stuttgart-based company seems lagging behind: EVs accounted for just 2% of Mercedes cars sold last year, which is equivalent to 48,000 models. The company has roughly the same share of the global electric car market, according to data compiled by Jefferies, compared to around 7% for its luxury rival BMW.

Zetsche’s resignation gives Bischoff, who is retiring next March, a chance to find a president who can help jump-start Daimler’s electric dreams. You should use it to name someone from outside.

