There was a good rainfall in north Connemara during the night and a number of roads there are flooded.

The Low Road in Clifden is flooded and the fire service has come to the aid of people in housing estates there whose homes have run out of water.

Gardaí say part of the road between the Burnt House and Dirty Row is flooded, as well as the roads around Kilmore.

Met Éireann says that between four and 35 millimeters of rain will fall in four counties in the west of the country – Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo – and that there will be localized debris.

Underwater road in north Connemara

They have issued a yellow status rain warning, which will run until 5pm.

The rain will spread southeast across the country but the weather will dry out in much of Leinster and Munster during the day.

A good idea for tomorrow. There will be a lunar weather, apart from the occasional shower.