Dancing robots from Boston Dynamics, quite a difficult task

Robotics is a branch of engineering that grows every day. We often see how companies develop machines that supply many domestic activities and even serve as a company. But a robot that dances? Well yes, Boston Dynamics raised a arduous task, develop dancing robots.

The most surprising thing here is not that they execute movements, but that they can do it in a coordinated way, just like a human and even better than many of us. The company showed a video where several of its robots are observed dancing to the rhythm of “Do You Love Me?”

This video caused a sensation on social networks, becoming a success. It currently exceeds 26 million views.

In the video, two of the “Boston Dynamics Humanoid Atlas” research robots are seen making turns, “mashed potatoes and other classic moves” from the 1960s hit. Likewise, the robodog Spot and the Handle machine had participation.

The company put together a whole choreography with these machines. The robots executed the movements in such a synchronized way that many network users could not believe it and even said that it was an elaborate video.

But how do the engineers at Boston Dynamics they got this feat?

Boston Dynamics spent more than a year putting together the choreography, simulating and programming movements. They even took two days filming a video that lasts less than 3 minutes.

For Boston Dynamics founder and president Marc Raibert it was worth the effort, because they needed to “upgrade the robot in the middle of development so that it was strong enough and had enough power to do all the performance without stopping. So that was a real benefit for the design. “

Also, engineers had to manage to come up with better motion programming tools. This allowed them to achieve that the robots had balance, as well as the ability to bounce and act simultaneously.

“So we went from having very rudimentary tools to do that to having very effective quick-build tools so that when we were done, we could generate new dance steps very quickly and integrate them into the performance,” Raibert added.

Without a doubt, the dancing robots of Boston Dynamics have surprised us. The company has gone from displaying machines that perform rudimentary activities to something more lively and youthful. How useful will these machines be?

