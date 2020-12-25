Daniel Bisogno and his “comeback” in Ventaneando after the scandal with Javier Ceriani

- Advertisement -

Two weeks after having unleashed a scandal for insulting the presenter on the air Javier Ceriani, Daniel Bisogno rhe appeared on the show Windowing.

“El Muñe” was part of the Christmas special of the broadcast of Aztec TV, although some versions indicated for days that the program was recorded before the driver was involved in a new controversy. In fact, this week Pati Chapoy has shared several images from the beach on Twitter, so it would be understood that she is on vacation.

In the special, Bisogno shared the table with his colleagues: Pati Chapoy, Pedro Sola and Linet Puente, as well as with the guests Aída Cuevas and Margarita Gralia.

Aída Cuevas sang to him “Las Mañanitas” to Margarita Gralía, because the actress had her birthday on December 23. In fact, the actress’s husband, Ariel Blanco, was also invited to the broadcast.

Bisogno was quite active joking with the rest of the companions, and on Twitter they sent him several messages celebrating his return to the program.

Since the controversy with Ceriani, Bisogno was not present on the broadcast screen and in fact there was speculation about his possible departure from Azteca.

Various versions pointed out that Bisogno could be fired and that, from the start, he was punished until next year.

It was also said that the Christmas special was recorded days before the scandal and therefore, despite the punishment, Bisogno would be “back” in Windowing.

Mhoni Vidente assured a few days ago that It will not be Daniel who leaves the program, but Pati Chapoy.

For now, the truth is that Bisogno has kept a low profile on his social networks and it is not known when his official return to the program will be.

His scandal was unleashed on December 9, when he insulted Javier Ceriani.

Daniel did not hide his annoyance at the fact that Marjorie de Sousa’s current boyfriend has searched for the member of Gossip No Like to give you exclusive details of their romance.

So Bisogno lashed out: “poor devil who doesn’t give one and has to be looking for false notes all the time, he’s the biggest disgusting, but also with that badly fucked witch’s face.”

His comments immediately caused a stir on Twitter, but far from giving up, Bisogno kept his words and in a message on the social network he wrote: “And a thousand times I will say it to a being so disgusting and with such disgusting ethics as that fucking bad bitch bitch. “

Ceriani’s response was immediate and, in addition to demanding a public apology, he uncovered alleged details of Bisogno’s intimate life and launched himself against Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of TV Azteca, and Alberto Ciurana, the television station’s programming president.

According to Jorge Carbajal, in his program Shocked, Ceriani’s sayings could cost him a lawsuit from the company. “The entire legal team is analyzing the possibility of suing Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain and even the program Chisme No Like! because according to them it was very delicate what Javier and Elisa discussed the day they answered Bisogno, who spoke about Ricardo Salinas Pliego and Alberto Ciurana and about the son of Ricardo Salinas, and of Pati Chapoy, obviously ”.

In the midst of all the versions, for now, that of this Christmas special has been the only appearance of the presenter in Windowing since that December 9.

It remains to be seen if next January he will return to the broadcast in which he became famous and which, by the way, is about to turn 25.

