Daniel Bisogno’s return to “Ventaneando” could be delayed, according to Alex Kaffie

The picture doesn’t seem to shine for Daniel bisogno and it is that everything indicates that its absence in Windowing it will be extended for one more week, as a result of encounter that he had a few weeks ago with the driver of Gossip No Like!, Javier Ceriani, who called “Bad bitch witch!” during his live participation in the TV Azteca program.

The columnist of the Herald of Mexico, Alex Kaffie, revealed what would be the fate of the famous show host, host of several broadcasts inside the Ajusco television station and actor in works such as Comic Quarantine.

According to the journalist, Bisogno will rejoin Windowing for January 18, although at the beginning of his supposed punishment it was said that he would only be absent until the 4th of the next month.

Remember that Pati Chapoy’s ward issued strong statements against the Argentine journalist at the beginning of this December because he got an exclusive on the new relationship of actress Marjorie de Sousa and reacted abruptly in his own news space revealing details of the private life of his counterpart.

For this reason, various versions indicated that Bisogno was punished without pay and would be returned to his duties at TV Azteca at the beginning of 2021, but everything could change according to Alex Kaffie.

“Within TV Azteca the decision has been made that Daniel Bisogno continue to ‘rest’,” the journalist began in his column.

“In ‘Ventaneando’ (whose rating, by the way, has suffered its absence) they will continue to dispense with the presence of the nicknamed ‘Doll’. It was rumored that he would return to take his place in the leading show program on Monday 04, however his reinstatement will be until Monday, January 18”, He assured in his informative space.

Kaffie added that the rumors surrounding the dismissal of Daniel Bisogno from TV Azteca are false, only that his activities within the station will continue on hiatus until the scandal dissipates completely.

And it is that from the beginning of the conflict different versions about the fate of the Mexican presenter were spread. It was said that his absence of Windowing He obeyed a punishment without pay and that he would possibly no longer return to his duties, so he could now look for an opportunity at Televisa.

The battle between these two drivers has been one of the most relevant during the last month of this 2020 and is that It could have very clear consequences within TV Azteca, where they may no longer contemplate Daniel Bisogno for the derogatory comments towards Javier Ceriani a few weeks ago.

The conflict between the drivers of Gossip No Like! and Windows started when The hosts of the Mexican entertainment show were upset that they didn’t get the exclusive on Marjorie de Sousa’s new romance.

Faced with this, Daniel Bisogno made harsh comments towards Javier Ceriani, who spoke with the businessman linked to Marjorie: “Poor devil who does not give one and has to be looking for false notes all the time, is the biggest disgusting, but also with that badly fucked witch’s face.” Although he received more than one criticism, the driver reiterated his position on Twitter.

Ceriani responded angrily to the comments and disapproved that they sought to devalue her work by changing her gender, so He called him “misogynistic”, “frustrated with a double life” and “homophobic gay.”

Since then The Argentine journalist has made several revelations about the hidden life of the driver of Windowing and they have even aired audios of people related to him.

After the altercation, the Mexican presenter He has rested his image within the TV Azteca entertainment program and it is speculated that he received a severe punishment within the Ajusco television station, such as suspension without pay and subsequent dismissal.

