Danna Paola and Residente: the celebrities who created music inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

This 2020 was marked by endless eventualities, however, although the COVID-19 pandemic settled in the lives of the world’s population throughout the year. Some artists transformed this context into a medium to produce new music content and deliver some encouraging messages to people.

This is why, on the last day of the year, We tell you three Latin American singers who decided to capture -in their respective musical genres- their perception of social distancing, the longing to go out into the streets without fear or the feelings that arose after the arrival of the virus in everyday life.

At the beginning of May, I interpreted her songs like “Sodio”, “oye Pablo” or “Agüita” released his single called “Contigo”, which is inspired by the quarantine that the Mexican government recommended at the beginning of the year in order to avoid an acceleration in COVID-19 infections

“I no longer watch the news, I don’t measure the time or the days, you so far away, I just have to stay at home. Being in danger and there is no going back, taking care of the dog and my mother if the fear collapses me, I think of you and it passes me. I stay locked up if it is with you, I stay in quarantine if it is with you. ”, the Mexican artist sings in some of her verses.

Also, from its official YouTube channel, Danna Paola invited her fans to show solidarity and stay home for the duration of the health contingency. Also, he urged the public to upload a photo using the #ContigoChallenge, which consisted of users showing through their social networks that they stayed without leaving their homes.

“Your participation is essential for this activity to achieve its objective, since the more people we join, the sooner we will reach vulnerable places in Mexico that need sanitation ”, stressed the singer.

The Mexican group released their single during the month of July “What you need is love”, which relates in perceptive lines feelings such as boredom or resignation that have arisen after the stoppage of activities and the need to work from home due to the pandemic.

Nobody cares if you don’t want to do tomorrow, nothing important because the truth nothing matters more than what you want to find in your head or in any other good place. I thought he was fed up with the city, he wasn’t sad, he was bored ”, mentions the lyrics of Little Jesus.

Similarly, The band gives a message of hope and points out that during these difficult times what is needed is the love of those close to you and enjoying the little moments.

The Puerto Rican René, better known as Residente published in May of this year the song “Before the world ends”, which was accompanied by an emotional 7-minute video where more than one hundred couples can be seen kissing in different countries of the world.

Among the artists who can be recognized in the video clip with their respective partners, are Bad Bunny, Lionel Messi, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, Ricky Martin, Ben Affleck, among others.

“Not even the strongest pandemic that is killing people separates me from you, so with you, social distance does not work. And if you are far away it does not matter because the afternoon light unites us, up close or far you raise my immune system ”, intons the former member of Calle 13.

As well as this phrase, within the song there are many other verses that talk about couple relationships during the period that the COVID-19 pandemic has lasted and the artist highlights that although some cannot be seen due to circumstances or others live together, there are always ways to keep close to people you love.

|