Danone must take power away from his boss, at least

Activist fund Bluebell wants Danone to share the role of president and CEO and for the boss, Emmanuel Faber, to resign. There are reasons at least for the former. Since October 2014, when he was appointed CEO, the firm has returned 24% to shareholders, compared to 109% for Unilever and 73% for Nestlé. It has also presided over a series of miss-targets and sluggish revenue growth, and its 10% return on invested capital after taxes lags behind rivals. The specialty nutrition business, which includes baby food and hospital patients, has had a hard time. Despite having entered the vegetable craze early, with the expensive acquisition of WhiteWave Foods in 2017, Danone faces the challenge of faster growing start-ups like Oatly.

French protectionism often makes life difficult for activists, but Bluebell’s views should win support. Combining the roles of president and CEO may be acceptable for groups that are doing well like L’Oréal, but not when you’re adrift. While Danone recently elected a new independent to the board and announced plans for two more in December, its mostly French directors could use more outside experience in the sector. The recent appointment of former CFO Cecile Cabanis to the board, almost right after her resignation, sends the wrong message.

The biggest problem for Faber is the complexity of the problem. He has started by reorganizing the company by geography and considering some minor divestments, although nothing radical like the sale of the water business. After years of bad excuses, Danone must also be more transparent, like Nestlé.

Common sense says that the CEO and the president should not be changed at the same time. The priority should be a strong president pushing Faber to ensure a return to profitable growth in the second half, as he has promised. And you could use that time to find a replacement for you in case you don’t keep your promise.

