Danone restructuring must bet more on the ESG approach

Danone’s restructuring requires a more drastic ESG (environmental, social and governance) approach. The French dairy group is reviewing its assets and changing its management in an attempt to boost its sluggish revenues. Putting your bottled water business up for sale could allow you to raise funds to invest in faster growth areas and strengthen your appeal to the growing army of investors who value ESG factors.

The president and CEO, Emmanuel Faber, has announced his new plan in response to the Covid-19 crisis. But Danone had a problem long before the pandemic: The return for its shareholders was 12% in the two years before January, compared with 32% for Nestlé and 16% for Unilever, according to Refinitiv.

This has prompted Faber to appoint new regional heads and to consider putting some assets on the shelf. However, potential discards, the Argentina unit and Vega, a plant-based sports nutrition brand, account for only 2% of sales. The next logical step would be to copy rival Nestlé, which is ditching its bottled water business in the United States. The $ 5 billion valuation, reported by Reuters, stands at 1.4 times the 2019 sales (€ 3.6 billion). Applying that multiple to Danone’s water unit, it would be worth € 6.3 billion.

It doesn’t have to go all at once, especially since this year’s sales have plunged deeply. But a gradual exit, keeping, for example, the iconic Evian brand, would give Faber cash to invest in Danone’s essential plant-based and dairy unit, and its hospital and infant nutrition business. The former is growing faster, and the latter has about twice the operating margin of water.

Danone is arguably already a leader in popular plant-based products – its Alpro brand saw double-digit growth in Q4 2019, but rivals like Oatly are gaining market share.

The scrap would also boost Faber’s ESG credentials. Selling bottled water, especially in developed economies, is wasteful and increases plastic pollution. In summer, Faber adopted the French Entreprise à Mission model for companies whose social and environmental objectives are set out in their statutes.

However, Jefferies believes that Danone is no longer attracting as much of the new money pouring into ESG funds as before. By selling the water unit, Faber would be backing up his words with deeds.

>