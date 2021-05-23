Danone’s new boss to sweeten the turn to financial metrics

Danone’s board on Monday named Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Barry Callebaut’s CEO, as its new boss. Investors will welcome his track record.

Danone’s operating and stock market results of € 39 billion contributed greatly to the removal of Emmanuel Faber. Barry Callebaut has done much better. In six years at the helm, De Saint-Affrique expanded the regions in which the $ 11 billion company operates, transforming it from a commodity vendor to a more profitable end-ingredient supplier for brands like Magnum and Hershey’s.

Before the pandemic, Barry Callebaut’s operating profit margin had exceeded 8%, up from 6% in 2016. Since De Saint-Affrique took office in 2015, the company has returned 105% to shareholders, versus 40% from Lindt and 22% from Danone.

In addition, this former Navy officer spent 15 years in senior positions at Unilever, eventually leading the food division, an invaluable experience for Danone. Like its great rivals, it must manage a jumble of local and international brands. Extracting underperforming product lines without interrupting the commercialization of others requires precision. Activists have urged her to ditch the less profitable and slower growing brands.

Fans of Danone’s leadership in sustainability may be less enthusiastic. In 2016, De Saint-Affrique pledged that Barry Callebaut would eliminate child labor, use sustainable ingredients, be carbon neutral and lift 500,000 farmers out of poverty. But he gave himself a decade to achieve these laudable goals. It now lags behind Lindt when it comes to tracking the provenance of its cocoa beans.

Refinitiv Ratings Barry Callebaut B + on ESG Factors; Danone has A +. But it seems unlikely that the new boss will dilute the group’s values, enshrined in its 2020 corporate charter. For investors, a greater focus on financial metrics should be a relief.