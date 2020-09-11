Dark matter is perhaps more “dark” than we thought

Thanks to the constant and tireless analysis of the space telescope Hubble combined with the instruments of VLT, the researchers concluded that – probably – our knowledge of dark matter is more flawed than we had assumed.

There dark matter it is a hypothetical matter which – according to the most modern cosmological theories – permeates most of the universe: it occupies beyond 27% of the existing material (with 68% occupied by “dark energy”, and the remaining 4% by our visible matter). It is not an excuse to justify the theories of scientists, but it is a tangible fact that has concrete effects on space, especially interacting thanks to the severity. We can only see it with 3D simulations. Most galaxies and clusters possess large quantities of matter, and produce very marked space-time curvature effects, including the “gravitational lens”: Such an enormous distortion of space that it bends the trajectory of light of even very distant objects, sometimes even doubling their image.

The recent study published in Science, with un’equipe almost exclusively Italian, highlighted several shortcomings in our most modern cosmological models, stating that dark matter present in the entire universe could have an even more energetic influence of what was theorized. To arrive at this supposition, the scientists of theINAF they studied the effects of the gravitational lenses of different clusters of galaxies, and the effect they have on the surrounding space. Various techniques have been used to obtain the mapping of the distribution of matter in clusters. The researchers used the spectrograph MUSE supplied with Very Large Telescope, in Chile, to measure the speed at which stars move in galaxies and used it to measure their mass.

The result seems clear: the dark matter hypothesized by our simulations is not “enough” or at least it’s not powerful enough to be able to justify such marked slow gravitational effects. This can suggest two things: either our models are wrong, showing that we have not yet learned anything about dark matter (and there are some theories that could also exclude it from the cosmic equation), or they are correct but must be modified, with the addition a few more parameters that justify the “force” of matter so unknown to us.

Either way, finding out what’s causing the simulation versus observation discrepancy is likely to lead us to one stronger understanding of dark matter.