Dark mode on Snapchat is now available on iOS

Two years ago, Apple released the iOS and iPadOS 13 operating systems, which included dark mode natively, integrated, and system-wide. However, some applications such as Snapchat did not support this mode. Now finally the popular messaging app and one of the most important social networks in the world, has launched a dark mode theme for iOS users.

Snapchat is finally updated and comes with dark mode for iOS

Since a year ago Snapchat began working on the design of its application in dark mode with a small group of iOS users. Now, the popular messaging and social network app recently enabled almost 90 percent of its Apple device user base to access this interface. In this way, the app now offers millions of profiles access to this mode that helps reduce visual fatigue.

In order to enable dark mode on Snapchat, iOS users must go to “Settings” from the upper right corner from the app. Then they must select from the menu the option “Appearance of the application” and enable “Always dark”, “Always light” or “Matching system”.

In this way, Snapchat now offers three different types of “Appearance” modes for iOS users to configure their app at ease. The first mode, “Always Dark”, maintains a dark theme regardless of the default theme of the operating system. As for the second mode, “Always Clear”, we can see the app in a “normal” mode, that is, in white tones.

Finally, regarding the “Matching System” mode, this will configure the mode according to our system preferences. In this way, if we have our iPhone configured so that at 20 hours the appearance of our device changes to dark mode, Snapchat will also do it.

Regarding Android users, dark mode is expected to arrive within the next few months.