Dark Souls, the giant roots of Lost Izalith in the real world: Ta Prohm

If you have played at first chapter of the Dark Souls series, originally released in 2011, you probably know the Lost Izalith area, where myriads of fans spent several hours, between tunnels obstructed by roots and a certain boss (better not to do too many spoilers).

Well, you must know that those roots “really exist”. In fact, as noted by some users on Reddit and according to what reported by IGN USA, apparently the developers have drawn inspiration from gigantic roots of the Ta Prohm temple in Angkor, which is located in Cambodia. We are talking about a temple built by King Jayavarman VII, lived between 1181 and 1215.

Think that it was used as a Mahayana Buddhist monastery and as a university. Iconic one of its entrances, which is surrounded by giant roots, as you can see in the image at the bottom of the news. In an area linked to the gallery of the second fence, there are trees that have “positioned” their roots on the roofs. In short, who knows if visitors have been able to find a certain “cradle” in this place.

In case you are wondering, yes: some scenes from the movie “Lara Croft: Tomb Rider” by Simon West, released in 2001, were shot right in the Ta Prohm temple.

For the rest, we remind you that FromSoftware, the software house behind the Dark Souls series, has been inspired several times to really existing places. In fact, as we have already explained to you in 2018 in this article, the architectural inspirations of the cathedral of Anor Londo derive from Milan Cathedral.